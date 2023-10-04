'Teen Mom' Stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason Under Investigation for Child Neglect After Son Jace, 14, Went Missing for a Third Time
Jenelle Evans and David Eason are the latest Teen Mom stars to be at the center of a police investigation.
The husband and wife have been suspected of child neglect after Evans’ oldest son, Jace, 14, disappeared for a third time since August.
On Thursday, September 26, Evans reported Jace as a missing person after he snuck out of their house through a window and didn’t have a cell phone with him, law enforcement sources revealed to a news publication.
Fortunately, Jace was found safe by police nearly 24 hours after he went missing from their home — which is surrounded by woods — during the night.
However, after his third disappearance within the last two months, officers are determined to get to the root of the problem.
While Evans has excused her son’s repetitive pattern as him being a rebellious teenager, officers are set to ensure there isn’t a more serious situation at hand after Jace claimed to police that Eason had allegedly assaulted him.
Upon his return this time around, Jace was found with visible marks on his neck and arm that could resemble a result of abuse, according to police insiders.
Cops were reportedly informed that the potential assault occurred at someone else’s home, where investigators have already collected Ring camera footage they will analyze for possible evidence.
For now, the investigation remains solely focused on child neglect, though if more evidence comes to light, Eason could face serious charges.
Eason became Jace’s stepfather after he tied the knot with Evans in 2017.
The Teen Mom alum was 17 when she welcomed Jace with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.
Evans officially gained custody of Jace after 13 years back in May, though the newly launched investigation could lead to a redefined custody arrangement, according to the outlet. Prior to regaining custody, her mother, Barbara, legally had full custody of her grandson.
The mom-of-three also has a 9-year-old son, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and shares her daughter Ensley, 6, with Eason.
In May 2019, Evans temporarily lost custody of Kaiser and Ensley after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog after the pup bit their then-2-year-old little girl in the face.
By July of that year, Evans had confirmed she regained custody of her youngest two children.
"Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I'm a good parent," she said in a statement at the time.
TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources about a child neglect investigation after Jace's third disappearance.