'Teen Mom' Star Nathan Griffith's Wife Maya Oyola Charged With Domestic Battery
Nathan Griffith was allegedly the victim of a domestic violence incident earlier this month.
The Teen Mom alum's wife, Maya Oyola — who he privately tied the knot with in 2022 — was arrested on Saturday, January 6, and later charged with 1st degree domestic battery.
According to court documents obtained by a news outlet, this is Oyola's first offense and she was released on bail after being charged. However, a condition of her bail is that she "stay out of trouble."
She reportedly had a Spanish interpreter with her during her hearing and her next court date is set to occur some time in February.
Although Griffith was the alleged victim of the attack, the former reality star — who is Jenelle Evans' ex and the father of her son Kaiser, 9 — is no stranger to domestic violence allegations against him.
In July 2023, Griffith was arrested on domestic battery charges for strangling his older sister when her husband was away from home.
"He would not let me leave the house," Heather Griffith claimed at the time. "He came across the kitchen and he started doing what he does to all women, he started choking me."
"He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me," she continued. "In between sessions of him choking me, because he's trying to make me blackout, I said 'Nate, I'm your sister, how can you do this to me?' And he's like, 'I don't care. You're going to die.'"
"Finally, when he stopped choking me for like the fifth time, I put my knees to my chest as best as I could and kicked him across the room and ran out the door," she alleged.
Nathan later pleaded guilty to domestic battery.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier that year, the father-of-two was arrested for allegedly choking and dragging a separate woman upstairs in Delray Beach, Flo. The call to authorities was reportedly made by Nathan's brother-in-law.
In December 2023, an insider revealed Jenelle had refused to allow Kaiser to travel to Tennessee to visit Nathan's family for Christmas.
"It's unsurprising that she is keeping a tight reign on the other kids since she has so much going with her legal issues over Jace," the insider said at the time.
The Sun obtained the court documents detailing Maya's arrest and charges.