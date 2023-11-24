Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash After Sharing Thanksgiving Family Photos While Son Jace, 14, Is in CPS Custody: 'Mother of the Year'
Jenelle Evans faced a renewed flurry of backlash for sharing sweet snapshots of her Thanksgiving celebrations with her younger children only days after it was reported that her oldest son, Jace, 14, was in CPS custody and expected to be placed in foster care.
On Thursday, November 23, the former Teen Mom star took to Instagram with a picture of her posing with her arms wrapped around son Kaiser and daughter Ensley.
In another snap, she was all smiles as husband David Eason gave her a kiss on the forehead, despite the fact that the 35-year-old was accused of abusing Jace earlier this year.
Disapproving followers flooded the comments section with criticism for the mom-of-three, with one user sarcastically dubbing her "mother of the year."
"All while one child is away and separated from family. I couldn’t imagine smiling and posing for photos like this," another critic wrote, and a third penned, "How about your children should come before the dirtbag? How can you choose a man over your child? You should not have any of your children."
Although Jenelle didn't personally reply to most of the online hate, she hit back when one user called it "kinda weird" that she was "perfectly fine celebrating Thanksgiving" without Jace.
"Oh yes cuz you just know how people mentally are feeling through a picture?" the reality star responded. "Move on."
This comes after OK! reported that Jace was being placed in the custody of Child Protective Services after running away from his grandmother Barbara's home. The teenager was found the day after he disappeared and was taken to the hospital.
That was at least the fourth time the troubled child decided to run away from home over the past few months. The other times, he was living with his mother, his siblings and his stepfather. However, he went to stay with Barbara after David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly purposely inflicting injuries on Jace "on the right arm and left and right side of the neck."
Despite facing rampant criticism from fans and followers, Jenelle chose to stand by her man and repeatedly defended him on social media by claiming the police conducted a "one-sided" investigation of the child abuse incident.
"They didn't conduct interviews, didn't ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation like every time before," she fumed online. "I trusted that detective with all my heart.. forgot you can't trust cops… silly me."
"Let's go to court. I've been waiting on our day," she continued at the time. "I feel so violated by the system. Wait until the day you hear the truth. You will be begging me not to sue you."