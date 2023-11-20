Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, Runs Away From Grandmother's Home After David Eason Abuse Allegations

"Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s," a source spilled, noting that he also "wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s."

The teenager initially moved in with Barbara after his stepfather, David Eason, was accused of injuring Jace last month. The 35-year-old was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after the boy ran away from home for the third time. He was later admitted to the hospital and marks were found "on the right arm and left and right side of the neck."

"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," court papers read.