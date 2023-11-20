OK Magazine
Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, Runs Away From Grandmother's Home After David Eason Abuse Allegations

jenelle evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram
By:

Nov. 20 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, went to live with his grandmother Barbara Evans after running away from his home several times in the last few months.

Now, it's been reported Jace also ran away from his grandmother's house. He was said to be missing for around 48 hours before he was found on Sunday, November 19.

jenelle evans slams claims she chose david eason over kids ig
Source: @jenelle_evans/instagram

Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017.

"Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s," a source spilled, noting that he also "wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s."

The teenager initially moved in with Barbara after his stepfather, David Eason, was accused of injuring Jace last month. The 35-year-old was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after the boy ran away from home for the third time. He was later admitted to the hospital and marks were found "on the right arm and left and right side of the neck."

"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," court papers read.

jenelle evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jace Evans is 14 years old.

Despite the abuse charges, Jenelle recently took to social media to gush about her relationship with her husband alongside a carousel of romantic photos.

"No matter where I go I’m loved by you, no matter where we are you always make me laugh, no matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me," she wrote of the father-of-three. "Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee 💋❤️."

jenelle evans
Source: MEGA

Jenelle faced backlash on social media for gushing about her husband after he was hit with abuse charges.

The reality star immediately faced backlash from social media users who accused her of choosing her partner over her children, but Jenelle hit back at the criticism.

"Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?" she said in a video. "I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?"

teen mom jenelle evans son jace goes missing again
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

A source claimed Jenelle did not reach out to talk to Jace while he was living at his grandmother's house.

A separate source also told an outlet that Jace and Jenelle's relationship suffered after he accused David of abuse.

"Jace has not spoken to Jenelle since the incident, and Jenelle hasn’t reached out to try to talk to him, either," the source explained in a story published in early November.

