Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Admits She 'Didn't Feel Supported' by Ex-Fiancé Elijah Scott as She Hints at Cheating Rumors
March 23 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Kailyn Lowry and ex-fiancé Elijah Scott got vulnerable when they sat down to talk while the cameras rolled.
In a teaser from their conversation, which will be available on her Patreon page the night of Monday, March 23, the mother-of-seven prefaced their chat by sharing a message that read, "Life is fragile. Everything is gone in an instant. It’s time to talk about it. Healing isn’t linear and life isn’t fair."
Did Elijah Scott Cheat on Kailyn Lowry?
"I always have put you and the kids first. Did I feel as though I got the same in return? No," Scott said in the video.
In another moment, the Teen Mom alum stated as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue, "I would not be able to have that self-awareness if he didn’t cheat on me" — however, it's unclear if she was referring to Scott.
They Each Felt 'Alone' in the Relationship
"I don’t really know why I didn’t feel supported by you. I don’t know why, pure selfishness?" she said in another emotional moment as she cried.
Scott, the father of her three youngest children, admitted he also felt "alone" during their relationship, which spanned from 2022 to 2025.
The reality star, 34, explained how "people lose empathy for me, because they’re like, ‘Well, you put yourself in this position for this to happen.’" (Lowry has been criticized over welcoming seven children with four different men.)
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Kailyn Lowry's New Boyfriend Moved in With Her in January
The clip wrapped up on a hopeful note, as it showed a few videos of the two from better times alongside a bandaged heart emoji.
It's unclear if they are back together, as in January, the podcast host revealed boyfriend Isaac "Ike" Knight had moved in with her.
Lowry has known Knight since high school and defended their fast-paced romance after people criticized them.
"I don’t think I expected to have a full-blown relationship, but I think after the first time we hung out, I think both of us just knew what it was. We’ve been in toxic environments in the past and acknowledged where we’ve been toxic in the past, and acknowledged we both want the same things moving forward," she explained. "We don’t waste time. We’re ready to be committed and faithful to somebody, and I felt we were both on the same page with that."
Prior to Knight and Scott, Lowry welcomed a son in 2010 with ex Jo Rivera.
She went on to marry Javi Marroquin in 2013 and welcomed a child with him that same year. However, the two ended their marriage in 2015.
In 2017 and 2020, she welcomed kids with ex Chris Lopez.