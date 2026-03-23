Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Admits She 'Didn't Feel Supported' by Ex-Fiancé Elijah Scott as She Hints at Cheating Rumors

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Kailyn Lowry and ex-fiancé Elijah Scott got vulnerable when they sat down to talk while the cameras rolled. In a teaser from their conversation, which will be available on her Patreon page the night of Monday, March 23, the mother-of-seven prefaced their chat by sharing a message that read, "Life is fragile. Everything is gone in an instant. It’s time to talk about it. Healing isn’t linear and life isn’t fair."

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Did Elijah Scott Cheat on Kailyn Lowry?

Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry mentioned cheating during the chat — though it's unclear if she was referring to Elijah Scott.

"I always have put you and the kids first. Did I feel as though I got the same in return? No," Scott said in the video. In another moment, the Teen Mom alum stated as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue, "I would not be able to have that self-awareness if he didn’t cheat on me" — however, it's unclear if she was referring to Scott.

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They Each Felt 'Alone' in the Relationship

Source: @kaillowry/instagram Elijah Scott, who shares three kids with Kailyn Lowry, admitted he felt 'alone' when they were together.

"I don’t really know why I didn’t feel supported by you. I don’t know why, pure selfishness?" she said in another emotional moment as she cried. Scott, the father of her three youngest children, admitted he also felt "alone" during their relationship, which spanned from 2022 to 2025. The reality star, 34, explained how "people lose empathy for me, because they’re like, ‘Well, you put yourself in this position for this to happen.’" (Lowry has been criticized over welcoming seven children with four different men.)

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Kailyn Lowry's New Boyfriend Moved in With Her in January

Source: @kaillowry/instagram The mom-of-seven revealed in January that she had moved in with new boyfriend Isaac 'Ike' Knight.

The clip wrapped up on a hopeful note, as it showed a few videos of the two from better times alongside a bandaged heart emoji. It's unclear if they are back together, as in January, the podcast host revealed boyfriend Isaac "Ike" Knight had moved in with her. Lowry has known Knight since high school and defended their fast-paced romance after people criticized them. "I don’t think I expected to have a full-blown relationship, but I think after the first time we hung out, I think both of us just knew what it was. We’ve been in toxic environments in the past and acknowledged where we’ve been toxic in the past, and acknowledged we both want the same things moving forward," she explained. "We don’t waste time. We’re ready to be committed and faithful to somebody, and I felt we were both on the same page with that."

Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry shares seven kids with four exes.