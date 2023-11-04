Teresa Giudice Says 'Chapter Is Closed' on Her Relationship With Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga After Massive Feud
In a recent interview from Bravocon 2023, Teresa Giudice hinted at the state of her relationship with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
“The chapter is closed,” she told a reporter after they asked if she and Melissa were “on good terms.”
The journalist then tried to press The Real Housewives of New Jersey star on the question, saying, “So there was no movement [in the relationship] this season?”
Teresa then repeated, “The chapter is closed.”
This tight lipped response on the women’s relationship came after the two have had an ongoing vicious feud for a decade.
The drama between the reality TV stars really escalated when the 51-year-old and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas allegedly helped spread rumors Melissa was cheating on her husband and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga.
This then caused Melissa and Joe to skip out on Teresa and Louie’s wedding in August 2022.
In August of this year, the family’s issues deepened as insiders claimed Teresa was not invited to her sibling’s birthday party, which was held at Melissa and Joe’s home.
"Teresa wasn't invited to Joe's birthday party," the source spilled about their long-standing rift. "They [Teresa and Melissa] have not been speaking to each other."
During the Season 13 reunion, Teresa went as far as to say she can’t wait to “never” have to see Melissa’s face ever again.
"They haven't spoken since the reunion," the source said, adding that Joe and Teresa's relationship is "still damaged" from when the 43-year-old accused his older sister of creating speculation about his marriage.
"It's still an open wound for Joe," the insider noted. "He's upset and of course would've loved to have his sister at the party, but their relationship is over at this point."
"This is the new norm. They are completely distant and not talking to each other or acknowledging each other even when in the same room," they explained of the dynamics of the hit Bravo show’s cast.
When attending costar Jennifer Fessler's birthday bash on August 15, the Standing Strong author and the "On Display" songstress apparently did not interact.
"They hung out with their own friends and they both ignored each other completely," the source spilled.
As OK! previously reported, the feud has affected the entire cast of the show.
After the explosive release of Season 13, Margaret Josephs revealed when filming Season 14 she would try to stay away from the drama.
"The truth is, I think everybody needed a break," she said. "But I'm fine. I'll be back with my friends, the women that I really love, and that's what I'm going to focus on."
"I'm going to focus on the positivity and try not to come into anything with negativity. If anybody wants anything negative, I'm not here for it. I think we've had enough of that," she added, seemingly alluding to the extreme tension between Teresa and Melissa.
Access interviewed Teresa.