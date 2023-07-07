Ding Dong! Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Both Returning to 'RHONJ' Next Season as Their Feud Escalates

While neither reality star has yet to officially sign a contract, sources close to production revealed the entire Season 13 cast —which also includes Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — were asked to star. Filming is slated to begin in August.

The Garden State franchise brought enormous numbers for the network over the past year, gaining 10 percent more viewership than Season 12. The most recent installment was the most-viewed season overall since Season 7 and the top-rated season in the demo since 2020.