Ding Dong! Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Both Returning to 'RHONJ' Next Season as Their Feud Escalates
The decision every Bravo fan has been waiting for has been made.
According to insiders, both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been offered contracts to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 14 despite the stars' long-standing disdain for each other.
While neither reality star has yet to officially sign a contract, sources close to production revealed the entire Season 13 cast —which also includes Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — were asked to star. Filming is slated to begin in August.
The Garden State franchise brought enormous numbers for the network over the past year, gaining 10 percent more viewership than Season 12. The most recent installment was the most-viewed season overall since Season 7 and the top-rated season in the demo since 2020.
The success is primarily attributed to the blowout feud between the Standing Strong author, the Envy Boutique owner, and their partners, Louie Ruelas and Joe Gorga — Giudice's brother — reaching a fever pitch after years of animosity.
Tension rose to an all-time high in August 2022 when the Gorgas decided not to attend the Skinny Italian author's wedding to the businessman after the pair claimed Giudice and Ruelas spread a rumor about the 44-year-old stepping out on their marriage. The fighting between the couples got so intense that the cast was split into two separate panels at BravoCon 2022.
During part two of the reunion, Giudice declared she could not wait to "never see" the "On Display" singer's face "ever again." The Dancing With the Stars alum also alleged that her sibling and sister-in-law were why she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, went to prison.
The Gorgas threw intense jabs right back, with the contractor claiming Ruelas was a "woman abuser" after allegations arose from one of his former partners. "You know what you are? You’re a woman abuser, brother, that’s what you are. That’s why I don’t respect you, and I held it in for so long," Gorga yelled at his new family member.