Margaret Josephs Reveals She Will Be Avoiding 'Negativity' Ahead of the Next Season of 'RHONJ': 'We've Had Enough of That'
Margaret Josephs is maintaining her zen ahead of filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
While chatting exclusively with OK! at Jill Zarin's annual Luxury Luncheon benefitting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, July 29, the businesswoman opened up about how she's preparing herself for another round of the hit Bravo show that will see both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice return.
"The truth is, I think everybody needed a break," Jospehs says about the explosive Season 13. "But I'm fine. I'll be back with my friends, the women that I really love, and that's what I'm going to focus on."
When it comes to the Macbeth Collection founder's approach to filming in the next few months, she'll be keeping things as light and breezy as possible. "I'm going to focus on the positivity and try not to come into anything with negativity. If anybody wants anything negative, I'm not here for it. I think we've had enough of that."
One huge positive in the reality star's life is her long lasting marriage to Joe Benigno, something Josephs feels grateful for in light of Housewives splits like Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. "The most important is don't let things linger," the entrepreneur advises.
"I think if there's an issue, deal with it straight on. No one should let anything slide," she continues. "I always say fight it out. That's a funny thing that people say in the moment sometimes, but guess what? We can have a fight and move on from it. That's important for our marriage."
Before cameras start rolling on Joseph's life once again, she's focused on her non-alcoholic cocktail Soirée — which was featured at the star-studded bash attended by the likes of Cynthia Bailey, LuAnn de Lesseps, Jen Fessler, Julia Haart and more.
"Soirée is all I've been focusing on," Josephs spills."It's my mocktail line because I'm on a show where people drink. I don't drink, and I want everyone to feel part of the party, so we came out the mocktail line that people can sip or spike."