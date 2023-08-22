Family Feud Deepens: Teresa Giudice 'Not Invited' to Brother Joe Gorga's 43rd Birthday Party Thrown by Rival Sister-in-Law Melissa
There appears to be no love lost between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga.
According to insiders close to the broken family, the Skinny Italian star was left off the guest list for the contractor's lavish 43rd birthday celebration at the home he shares with his wife, Melissa Gorga, as they continue to film Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
"Teresa wasn't invited to Joe's birthday party," the source spilled about their ongoing rift, engined by Teresa and the Envy boutique owner's intense disdain for each other. "They [Teresa and Melissa] have not been speaking to each other."
During the explosive Season 13 reunion, the Dancing With the Stars alum and Melissa emphasized the tension between them, with Teresa making it clear she could not wait to "never" see her sister-in-law's face again.
"They haven't spoken since the reunion," the insider said, adding that Joe and Teresa's relationship is "still damaged" from last year after the OG's brother and wife accused her of spreading a rumor about their marriage.
"It's still an open wound for Joe," the source noted of the relationship with his only sibling. "He's upset and of course would've loved to have his sister at the party, but their relationship is over at this point."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is the new norm. They are completely distant and not talking to each other or acknowledging each other even when in the same room," the insider explained of their dynamics as they all remain main cast members on the Bravo show.
In fact, when the Standing Strong author and the "On Display" songstress both attended costar Jennifer Fessler's birthday bash on August 15, they kept their distance. "They hung out with their own friends and they both ignored each other completely," the source dished about the family members.
The Sun spoke with sources close to Giudice and the Gorgas.