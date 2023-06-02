Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Both Want Their Own Spinoff Show After Feuding on ‘RHONJ,’ Source Reveals
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga could be facing off once again.
According to sources, following the vitriolic Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the sister-in-laws and bitter foes each want their own spinoff series now that they both refuse to film with one another.
"People say Teresa has always thought she should have a spinoff," an insider close to the Standing Strong author explained, adding that Giudice would "love" to have cameras following her marriage to Luis Ruelas and her four daughters.
The "On Display" vocalist has also expressed interest in departing the iconic franchise to head up a show of her own. "She’s not having fun anymore [on RHONJ]," a separate source said of Gorga. "She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own."
Regardless of whether the ladies' wishes are fulfilled, the family members will never be sharing the screen again. "Teresa wants to leave if Melissa stays," the insider said. "Producers have halted production on Season 14 and don’t know when they’ll start filming because of cast conflicts, including [the one between] Teresa and Melissa."
During the shocking reunion special, Guidice made a bold statement about Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, having a hand in her and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, serving prison time for fraud in 2015.
- Teresa Giudice Backtracks After Accusing Caroline Manzo of Putting Her in Jail, Blames Melissa Gorga: 'I Think You Did'
- Teresa Giudice Claims Joe and Melissa Gorga Were the Ones Who Put Her in Jail During Explosive 'RHONJ' Reunion Trailer — Watch
- Caroline Manzo Insists She Never Called The FBI On Former 'RHONJ' Costar Teresa Giudice: 'I Know Who Did'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“You think that Melissa put you in jail?” host Andy Cohen questioned the Skinny Italian author before she claimed, “I spoke to the FBI.”
Following the filming of the three-part special, the Bravo boss spilled on his radio show just how tense it was between Gorga and Giudice. “The level of – I won’t even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth,” Cohen stated.
Giudice's rep has denied she is looking for her own spinoff.
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Giudice and Gorga.