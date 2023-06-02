Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Both Want Their Own Spinoff Show After Feuding on ‘RHONJ,’ Source Reveals

"People say Teresa has always thought she should have a spinoff," an insider close to the Standing Strong author explained, adding that Giudice would "love" to have cameras following her marriage to Luis Ruelas and her four daughters.

The "On Display" vocalist has also expressed interest in departing the iconic franchise to head up a show of her own. "She’s not having fun anymore [on RHONJ]," a separate source said of Gorga. "She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own."