Teresa Giudice Goes Back to 'Her Roots' With Curly Hairstyle Reminiscent of the Star's 'RHONJ' Season 1 Look: Photos
Teresa Giudice recently wrapped up her 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but her new hairstyle makes her look like she was just filming Season 1!
On Wednesday, June 27, the reality star and her hairdresser documented how they were changing up her smooth tresses.
"We're taking out these extensions and we're putting in curly ones. Like my naturally curly hair," the reality star, 52, told fans.
The mom-of-four said she hadn't worn her hair curly in "so long."
After washing, drying and styling her new 'do, stylist Lucia Stephanina Casazza covered her client's eyes before she could see the mirror.
"Oh my god. I'm back to my curls!" the Bravo scene-stealer declared as she played with her hair. "I love it."
"Took it back to her roots. Full install 24” curly @luciahairextensions in 'TERESA,'" Casazza captioned the upload, revealing the extensions were named after the New Jersey native. "We styled her long coils using @colorwowhair dreamcoat curly, xtra large bombshell volumizer, and Shook. We have extensions for everyone 💕."
Some of Giudice's fans raved over the fresh look, with one commenting, "This is the real Teresa! The OG Teresa. The Teresa we all fell in love with. The first episode Teresa and she looks so naturally beautiful at her age."
"Just need the headband and we got S1 Teresa back!" another person agreed, while costar Jennifer Aydin, 47, declared, "You know I love me some curls!"
Her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 23, wrote "love ❤️❤️," with former Bravo colleague Kelly Dodd, 48, penning, "Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
This isn't the first time the Standing Strong author's mane has made headlines, as the 'do she wore for her 2022 wedding cost a total of $10,000!
"As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen," Casazza — who also styled her for the big day — told Andy Cohen in an interview. "You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"
The style, which took three hours to complete, involved "over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions," which were held in place with 1,500 bobby pins. After the wedding, a makeup artist revealed Teresa was up until 4 in the morning trying to let down her hair.