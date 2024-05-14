Tori Spelling and Teresa Giudice Begged to Stop Getting Plastic Surgery as Fans Warn It's 'Not Flattering': Photos
Social media users don't seem to be supportive of a potential newfound friendship between Tori Spelling and Teresa Giudice.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared on a recent episode of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's newly-launched "Misspelling" podcast and took to Instagram with a photo of the unexpected duo after the show aired to the public.
"Instant BFFs!" Giudice declared in the post's caption, alongside a snap of the Bravo star and Spelling softly smiling side by side.
The 51-year-old continued: "I had the best time and conversation with my girl @torispelling on her raw and authentic new podcast, @misspellingpodcast. The Queen of 90210 and I discuss everything from relationships, divorce, kids and of course, #RHONJ! You can listen anywhere you stream your podcasts!"
In the comments section of Giudice's post, social media users were less focused on the podcast episode and more into the RHONJ OG and Spelling's seemingly unnatural appearances.
"Ozempic, lip filler and hair extensions Oh my!" one hater snubbed, as another added, "Wow looks like the Ozempic won."
"A couple of Ozempic Wax dumbbells…. Only their plastic surgeons are winning here … Age gracefully or at least less alien looking," a third critic complained, while a fourth wrote: "Two of the most filtered plastic surgery people I know it is not flattering. It’s completely obviously and an age as you both."
A fifth user asked Spelling, 50, "how much work have u done to your face?" before calling her "AWFUL."
During the actual podcast episode, Giudice and the Scary Movie 2 actress couldn't stop gushing over one another, as Spelling began the episode by declaring, "oh my gosh. I love you."
In response, Giudice replied: "This is so surreal. I watched you growing up and it's so crazy for us to be sitting in the same room doing a podcast together."
Spelling had a similar experience, informing Giudice, "and I watched you with my kids growing up, so there, we're even."
Elsewhere in the episode, Giudice even fueled the idea of Spelling joining the Bravo crew, telling the blonde beauty, "You need to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then we could go on Watch What Happens Live together," in reference to Andy Cohen's late-night talk show.
"Or New Jersey..." Spelling suggesting, as Giudice declared: "We'd be bada-- together."
In all seriousness, the Stori Telling author said she wouldn't be able to keep up with the intense RHONJ cast.
"You'd survive," Giudice assured her, promising to "have [her] back."