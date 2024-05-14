OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling and Teresa Giudice Begged to Stop Getting Plastic Surgery as Fans Warn It's 'Not Flattering': Photos

tori spelling teresa giudice plastic surgery ozempic filler photo
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram
By:

May 14 2024, Updated 4:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Social media users don't seem to be supportive of a potential newfound friendship between Tori Spelling and Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared on a recent episode of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's newly-launched "Misspelling" podcast and took to Instagram with a photo of the unexpected duo after the show aired to the public.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling teresa giudice plastic surgery ozempic filler photo
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice was a special guest on Tori Spelling's new podcast.

"Instant BFFs!" Giudice declared in the post's caption, alongside a snap of the Bravo star and Spelling softly smiling side by side.

The 51-year-old continued: "I had the best time and conversation with my girl @torispelling on her raw and authentic new podcast, @misspellingpodcast. The Queen of 90210 and I discuss everything from relationships, divorce, kids and of course, #RHONJ! You can listen anywhere you stream your podcasts!"

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling teresa giudice plastic surgery ozempic filler photo
Source: MEGA

The 'RHONJ' star called her and Tori Spelling 'instant BFFs.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of Giudice's post, social media users were less focused on the podcast episode and more into the RHONJ OG and Spelling's seemingly unnatural appearances.

"Ozempic, lip filler and hair extensions Oh my!" one hater snubbed, as another added, "Wow looks like the Ozempic won."

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling teresa giudice plastic surgery ozempic filler photo
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling joked with Teresa Giudice about joining the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

"A couple of Ozempic Wax dumbbells…. Only their plastic surgeons are winning here … Age gracefully or at least less alien looking," a third critic complained, while a fourth wrote: "Two of the most filtered plastic surgery people I know it is not flattering. It’s completely obviously and an age as you both."

A fifth user asked Spelling, 50, "how much work have u done to your face?" before calling her "AWFUL."

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

During the actual podcast episode, Giudice and the Scary Movie 2 actress couldn't stop gushing over one another, as Spelling began the episode by declaring, "oh my gosh. I love you."

In response, Giudice replied: "This is so surreal. I watched you growing up and it's so crazy for us to be sitting in the same room doing a podcast together."

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling teresa giudice plastic surgery ozempic filler photo
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice said she grew up watching 'Beverly Hills, 90210.'

Article continues below advertisement

Spelling had a similar experience, informing Giudice, "and I watched you with my kids growing up, so there, we're even."

Elsewhere in the episode, Giudice even fueled the idea of Spelling joining the Bravo crew, telling the blonde beauty, "You need to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then we could go on Watch What Happens Live together," in reference to Andy Cohen's late-night talk show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Or New Jersey..." Spelling suggesting, as Giudice declared: "We'd be bada-- together."

In all seriousness, the Stori Telling author said she wouldn't be able to keep up with the intense RHONJ cast.

"You'd survive," Giudice assured her, promising to "have [her] back."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.