Teresa Giudice Reveals Taylor Swift Knew Who 'RHONJ' Star Was During Iconic Coachella Run-In: 'She's the Sweetest'

During a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on E! News, the RHONJ star opened up about her experience meeting Swift at Coachella last month and revealed how she snapped an iconic picture with the 14-time Grammy winner despite initially being hesitant to approach her.

"I didn’t want to ask her for a photo because I didn’t want to bother her," Giudice explained, noting it was her husband, Louis "Louie" Ruelas, who encouraged his wife to go up to Swift — who had been dancing along to one of the festival performer's songs with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.