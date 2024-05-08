Teresa Giudice Reveals Taylor Swift Knew Who 'RHONJ' Star Was During Iconic Coachella Run-In: 'She's the Sweetest'
Does Taylor Swift watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey?!
Well, the pop star certainly knows enough about the Bravo reality series to recognize Teresa Giudice in a packed festival crowd.
During a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on E! News, the RHONJ star opened up about her experience meeting Swift at Coachella last month and revealed how she snapped an iconic picture with the 14-time Grammy winner despite initially being hesitant to approach her.
"I didn’t want to ask her for a photo because I didn’t want to bother her," Giudice explained, noting it was her husband, Louis "Louie" Ruelas, who encouraged his wife to go up to Swift — who had been dancing along to one of the festival performer's songs with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
"Jennifer Aydin [who’s] on my show, she loves her," the 51-year-old mentioned of her costar. "I'm like, 'Alright, I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.'"
Upon approaching Swift, Giudice said she asked, "Do you know who I am?" before the "Love Story" singer, 34, confirmed she did. It was after this that the pair posed for the photo.
"She was the sweetest person ever," the Bravolebrity declared. "I’m totally a Swiftie now. I love her. She was so sweet and I’m totally a big fan."
Giudice couldn't emphasize enough how refreshing it was to see the megastar treat her with such kindness.
- 'Sad and Pathetic': Jana Kramer Slammed for Claiming 'Always Drunk' Travis Kelce Has Influenced Taylor Swift to 'Drink More'
- 12 Rumored Replacements for Katy Perry on 'American Idol': From Taylor Swift to Jelly Roll
- Tom Brady's Kids Think 'Everything' He Does Is 'Lame': 'There's Nothing I Do That's Right'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm all about that. Listen, we should all be amazing to each other, lift each other up," the mom-of-four mentioned, confessing: "She touched my heart. There are some people that I have met — I’m not going to say who — that act like who they are and I love that [Swift] was so down to earth."
It was clear Giudice's husband was proud of his wife for securing a memorable photo with Swift, as he gushed over the moment while sharing it with his Instagram followers.
"Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia," he captioned the April upload.
In the snap, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker sported a green baseball cap representing her boyfriend and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, while Teresa posed beside her in a bright pink cowboy hat.
Fans freaked out in the comments section of the post, as they couldn't believe two of their worlds had collided.
"This begs the question, is Taylor Swift a Housewives fan?!" one admirer asked, while another exclaimed, "I AM NOT OKAY. DOES SHE WATCH RHONJ?!?!?" and a third supporter declared: "This is the best pic I’ve ever seen in my life."