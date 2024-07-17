OK Magazine
Teresa Giudice Reveals Milania Giudice Wants to be 'So Famous' She 'Can't Sit in a Cafe'

Picture of Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Since The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered on May 12, 2009, fans have always found Teresa Giudice’s children to be adorable and characters in their own right.

Now that her third child, Milania Giudice, is preparing to go to college, Teresa has revealed Milania’s big dreams for her future — and it seems she plans to follow in Teresa’s footsteps.

“She wanted to go to Paris and Gabriella also came with her best friend and her mom,” Teresa shared of their trip to Europe. “And we were in Paris and she was like, ‘Mommy I know you’re famous. But I want to be so famous that I can’t even sit right here in this cafe right now. That’s how famous I want to be.'"

matts square template
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice revealed in Paris she wants to be 'so famous.'

Teresa went on to share that she’s supportive of Melania’s ambitions, noting, “I was like, ‘Ok, alright. I like that.’ She likes the cameras. And she does her YouTube channel. She’s so much fun, she’s the life of the party.”

matts square template
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice will be attending the University of Tampa in the fall.

Milania will be attending the University of Tampa in Florida beginning in the fall. Teresa shared that she will be residing in “an apartment building” that will have “three or four” rooms. This way, when Teresa and her family visit, they can stay with Milania. She also confirmed Milania has yet to pick a major.

MORE ON:
Teresa Giudice
matts square template
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice has not picked a major yet for when she attends the University of Tampa.

While Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing, rumors have been running rampant regarding what will happen next season. Speculation began that the cast may all be axed once Bravo pulled the plug on a reunion; however, Andy Cohen has revealed there are “four different ways” they could go with the show. He has also stressed that nothing has been decided yet in terms of what will happen with the cast.

matts square template
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice has spoken out in support of her daughter MIlania Giudice wanting to be famous.

For her part, Teresa spoke out on Live With Kelly & Mark to refute the hearsay. “No, I’m not leaving. I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave," she said.

“Who put those rumors out there?” Giudice added at the time. “Maybe some of my cast members.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

