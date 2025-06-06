53 and Stunning! Teresa Giudice's Spiciest Photos

In August 2024, Teresa Giudice shared sizzling bikini photos with her daughter Milania, adding to her long history of sultry swimsuit snaps on social media.

"Milania's new home Tampa ❤️," she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paraded her enviable figure in a black lace-up swimsuit that matched her sunglasses, bracelet and ring. Meanwhile, Milania posed beside her in a cleavage-baring white bikini, accessorizing with sunglasses, a necklace, stacks of rings and a bracelet.