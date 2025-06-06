53 and Stunning! Teresa Giudice's Spiciest Photos
Mom-Daughter Bonding
In August 2024, Teresa Giudice shared sizzling bikini photos with her daughter Milania, adding to her long history of sultry swimsuit snaps on social media.
"Milania's new home Tampa ❤️," she captioned the post.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paraded her enviable figure in a black lace-up swimsuit that matched her sunglasses, bracelet and ring. Meanwhile, Milania posed beside her in a cleavage-baring white bikini, accessorizing with sunglasses, a necklace, stacks of rings and a bracelet.
Teresa Giudice Vacationed in Ibiza
The mom-of-four, who was previously married to Joe Giudice, enjoyed some time off in Ibiza with her husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2024.
In one photo from the vacation, Teresa put on a busty display in a colorful string bikini. She completed her look with a blue and white patterned headscarf, blue tote bag, a red sheer cover-up and flip-flops.
Luis offered a beaming smile as he posed beside the reality star, rocking a polo shirt, shorts and slide sandals.
Defying Age
The 53-year-old TV personality posted a photoset in which she soaked up the sun while wearing a flowy, asymmetrical dress that delicately emphasized her front assets. She also styled her long hair in loose waves and let it cascade down her chest and back.
"Bliss in Bodrum 🌸," she captioned the upload.
She Looked as Stunning as Ever
During a trip to Mykonos Island, Greece, Teresa proved that confidence has no age limit when she slipped into a light-colored bikini with white trim, showcasing her curves elegantly. She added a little protection while striking poses for the camera by wearing sunglasses and a headscarf.
"My favorite place to be 🇬🇷," she told her followers.
A Real-Life Barbie
In another set of photos from her Mykonos vacation, the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant flaunted her flawless figure in an itty-bitty patterned bikini that contrasted strikingly with her long, dark-colored hair. She added a few inches to her height by wearing platform sandals in the photos.
Teresa Giudice Always Shines
Teresa looked flawless in a plain white bikini as she reclined on an outdoor sofa of a Miami Beach, Fla., hotel in a February 2024 post.
"Enjoying the sun🤍," she wrote in the caption.
Another Swim Day
The former House of Villains contestant embraced her beach body in a risqué February 2024 post. In the snap, she showcased her slim figure in a one-piece teal green and purple swimsuit with a plunging neckline.
She also beat the heat during her Miami Beach, Fla., trip by wearing dark sunglasses.
Teresa shared, "out in the 305💜."
One Happy Island
"one happy island 🌴❤️ #loveyou #soulmate #ilovelovingyou," she captioned a bikini photo that left nothing to the imagination.
In the post, Teresa and Luis sweetly posed by the beach wearing their jaw-dropping swimwear. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant showed off her ample assets in a blue bikini, while her shirtless husband wore Balmain swim shorts.
Fit and Confident
Teresa left her followers speechless in a bikini photo from her Puerto Rico getaway. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star stunned in a classic bikini with a leopard print pattern, posing on a balcony while displaying her toned physique.
"Love love love Puerto Rico ❤️ coverup @caso_boutique swimsuit by @nuaswim," she wrote in the caption of the May 2023 update.
A Day in Tulum
Teresa is not shy about using her social media platforms to flaunt her figure.
In a January 2023 photo, she confidently put her fit body on view in a black bikini while posing on a wooden deck near a pool. She completed the look with a large straw hat and a few accessories.