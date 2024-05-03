Teresa Giudice Is 'Hustlin' for a Buck' by Appearing on 'House of Villains' Amid Rumors of Money Troubles, Claims RHONJ's Rachel Fuda
Does Teresa Giudice need money? According to her RHONJ costar Rachel Fuda, she seems to think so!
While on a recent episode of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, the 32-year-old reacted to news that The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon signed on for Season 2 of E!’s House of Villains.
“Hustlin’ for a buck out here in these streets. You gotta do what you gotta do,” Fuda said, seemingly alluding to Giudice’s alleged financial troubles that are rumored to play out on Season 14 of the reality TV show.
Fuda noted she was surprised the 51-year-old was content with the “villain” label.
“She took the title. I didn’t take the first punch as she says, right?” she explained. “So she called herself a villain.”
Others among the Season 2 cast of the competition show include Victoria Larson of Bachelor Nation, Kandy Muse of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Richard Hatch of Survivor and Tiffany Pollard of Flavor of Love.
In the trailer for Season 14 of RHONJ, many of Giudice’s fellow Housewives accuse her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas of draining her bank account.
In one scene, Danielle Cabral told Melissa Gorga Guidice has been unhappy with Ruelas.
“Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm,” Cabral stated.
In another clip, Margaret Josephs told husband Joe Benigno that Ruelas’ spending has become an issue in the lovebirds’ marriage.
“Louie pissed her money away,” Josephs dished.
In one more piece of footage, Giudice and Ruelas are shown getting into an argument.
"I want it to be better," the businessman told his wife in a tense moment.
"It's not going to be better. I don't want to talk about it," the brunette beauty emotionally replied to Ruelas.
Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot in 2022, though they have recently been plagued with split rumors.
However, back in March, an insider revealed the duo seem to be going strong.
"[Giudice] is convinced that as much as Luis flirts, he would never cheat on her," the source spilled.
The insider added how Giudice herself sometimes chats up other men, noting, "Putting the moves on other guys — or pretending to — gives her a thrill."
"When she hears gossip about Luis flirting with other women, she says it’s just his personality and doesn’t mean anything," they continued.