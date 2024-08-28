Former 'RHONJ' Star Penny Drossos Karagiorgis Wants Entire Cast Fired: 'It's Time for Teresa and Her Minions to Go!'
While the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still up in the air, former ‘friend of’ Penny Drossos Karagiorgis has spoken out — and she wants the entire cast fired!
In an exclusive statement to OK!, Karagiorgis insisted the show “needs all new faces.” “The show has gotten stale and old and it shows in the ratings,” she continued. “People are sick of watching Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga fight. It’s been going on for 10 years at this point and people are over it. If they weren’t, the ratings would be through the roof. But they’re not.”
When she was on the show, Karagiorgis had her issues with Giudice, which exploded in the fifth season’s finale — and it seems she has still not forgiven her.
Explicitly stating it’s “time for Teresa and her minions to go,” Karagiorgis noted Giudice “has long been given way too much power at the network.”
“And, I'm sorry,” Karagiorgis dished, “but her husband — and this is just my opinion — he’s bad news.” Explaining she believes Giudice has changed, and “not for the better,” Karagiorgis went on to take a dig at the mom-of-four's lifestyle, noting she believes she’s “living a champagne life on a beer budget.”
“Until she apologizes to me, I will never be a fan of hers,” Karagiorgis boldly claimed. “And this many years later… Let’s just say I’m not holding my breath.”
- Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Have 'No Plans' to Drop Feud in Order to Save 'RHONJ'
- What's My Name? 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Reveals Teresa Giudice Thought She Was Rihanna
- No Regrets: Danielle Cabral Admits Watching Herself Attack Jennifer Aydin on 'RHONJ' Was 'Even Better' Than When It Happened
And what about Gorga?
Karagiorgis revealed she thinks Gorga should “leave the show” as well, as she doesn’t “see her leading anything" since "she’s not interesting enough.”
“They either need to cancel the show or bring on all new faces,” Karagiorgis elaborated. “The show has also gotten way too dark. It’s so toxic. It’s also just become boring and that’s another reason people stopped watching.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She also explained the show is the antithesis of “everything we teach our children to do,” as it’s chock-full of “bullying, cheating, stealing and harassing others.” “That’s what goes on on that show and it’s disgusting,” Karagiorgis detailed. "I should know, as I was on it and I was a victim of it.”
“It’s time for an overhaul as the BS has gone on way too long,” she concluded.