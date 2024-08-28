Former 'RHONJ' Star Penny Drossos Karagiorgis Wants Entire Cast Fired: 'It's Time for Teresa and Her Minions to Go!'

When she was on the show, Karagiorgis had her issues with Giudice, which exploded in the fifth season’s finale — and it seems she has still not forgiven her.

Explicitly stating it’s “time for Teresa and her minions to go,” Karagiorgis noted Giudice “has long been given way too much power at the network.”

“And, I'm sorry,” Karagiorgis dished, “but her husband — and this is just my opinion — he’s bad news.” Explaining she believes Giudice has changed, and “not for the better,” Karagiorgis went on to take a dig at the mom-of-four's lifestyle, noting she believes she’s “living a champagne life on a beer budget.”

“Until she apologizes to me, I will never be a fan of hers,” Karagiorgis boldly claimed. “And this many years later… Let’s just say I’m not holding my breath.”