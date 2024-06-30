OK Magazine
Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller 'Dated' Years Before She Was Questioned by Police in Connection to Actor's Fatal Overdose

Composite photo of Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller.
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Brooke Mueller had a history with Matthew Perry before she was questioned about his fatal overdose.

According to the late Friends actor's former partner Kayti Edwards, she and Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, 46, both linked to Perry, who was 54 when he died, at the same time after meeting through Alcoholics Anonymous.

Composite photo of Matthew Perry.
Source: Mega

"Brooke dated Matthew in 2006, at around the time I first started hanging out with Matthew," Edwards claimed before alluding to the fact that she thought the former pair reconnected in the months leading up to his death.

"They definitely did not first meet initially in rehab, we all met in AA in 2006," she added. "She and I were seeing him at the same time, there was no girlfriend and boyfriend relationship. We just dated."

Composite photo of Brooke Mueller.
Source: Mega

Kayti Edwards claimed she and Brooke Mueller were dating Matthew Perry at the same time.

"He would take me out on dates and he would take her out on dates. It was kind of like this thing, like: 'Are you going out with Brooke tonight?' It was back and forth between her and I but they were definitely romantically involved," Edwards, who worked as Perry's assistant from 2010 to 2011, alleged.

"I knew of her and I’m sure she knew of me. We were hanging out with Matthew, dating him and it wasn’t really a big deal," she continued. "It was probably a three-month thing because that’s what him and I were. Him and Brooke and me and he never went out publicly and looked romantic, it was always in his house."

Composite photo of Matthew Perry.
Source: Mega

Matthew Perry died in October 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Mueller has been questioned by authorities multiple times in the investigation into the 17 Again actor's death, which was caused by "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning as a contributing factor “due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness." He was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment that uses low doses of the drug to treat depression and anxiety, at the time.

"She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider claimed. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

Composite photo of Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen.
Source: Mega

Brooke Mueller has been questioned into the investigation into Matthew Perry's death.

Source: OK!
According to the report, the mother-of-two handed over her laptop and cell phone to the the Los Angeles Police Department but was not arrested or handcuffed.

The US Sun spoke with Edwards.

