Matthew Perry Ketamine Death Charges to Be Filed 'Any Day Now' as Multiple Arrests Likely Imminent, Says Lawyer

"Charges will be coming any day now. This investigation has been going on for a long time, and the leaks are starting to come out, which are probably intentional," Lovell revealed to a news publication on Monday, August 5, noting multiple arrests are likely imminent with potential suspects spanning from doctors to celebrities and drug dealers.

"Anonymous law enforcement sources are not going to leak stuff unless they intend on indicting, otherwise they’ll get egg on their face," the veteran attorney added, explaining how doctors who may have written the 17 Again star an under the table prescription could be at risk of getting taken into police custody, in addition to anyone who could have sold Perry the drug illegally.