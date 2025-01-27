Teyana Taylor, 34, Stuns in Hot Snapshot as She Exposes Her Abs: Photos
Teyana Taylor flaunted her enviable abs in a stunning snapshot!
"🌙," the singer, 34, who has two daughters with her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, captioned a photo of herself wearing a matching set while showing off her stomach.
Of course, people were impressed with the star's figure. One person wrote, "UGHHHHH😍😍😍😍😍," while another said, "I love you 😍🌹🔥😩."
A third person added, "Good morning gorgeous @teyanataylor," while another said, "D--- she fine 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤."
The post comes months after the "Rose in Harlem" songstress was spotted getting cozy with Leonardo DiCaprio at a New York City nightclub in October 2024.
According to Page Six, the actor, 50, met up with Taylor at The Stafford Room in Manhattan with a group of friends for a party she was hosting in honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Titanic star, who is dating Vittoria Ceretti, seemed to have fun without his girlfriend, as he was "dancing very closely" with Taylor.
The source added that the pair shared “a lot of laughs” together.
“They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together," they noted.
DiCaprio didn't cheat on his girlfriend, the source said, noting that “Vittoria and Teyana are good friends.”
Taylor announced her split from the basketball star, 34, in September 2023.
Months later, she took to Instagram to clear up some rumors about the breakup.
"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy," Taylor wrote. "I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc."
"So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME," she continued. "These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see."
Taylor accused her ex of being jealous, claiming he showed “extreme narcissistic behavior" during their time together.
Shumpert has denied her allegations. The exes later finalized their divorce in June.