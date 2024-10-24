Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Pack on the PDA After He Was Spotted 'Dancing Very Closely' With Teyana Taylor 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti packed on the PDA after he danced closely with Teyana Taylor.

The A-list couple, who sparked dating rumors back in August 2023, was seen strolling through New York City holding hands on Wednesday, October 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are proving their romance is still going strong, even after the Titanic star's recent flirty night out with Teyana Taylor .

DiCaprio kept it casual, sporting a tan T-shirt, sweatpants and a baseball cap, while Ceretti, 26, flashed her abs in a chic white tank top and black belted pants.

The duo have been dating since 2023.

The sighting came just days after DiCaprio, 49, hit up Taylor’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame party at The Stafford Room in NY — without Ceretti by his side.

“They were dancing very closely,” party insiders revealed. “They hung out the whole night and were pretty much in a corner together.”

The source added that the interactions were flirty, but there was no PDA and no cheating.