Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Pack on the PDA After He Was Spotted 'Dancing Very Closely' With Teyana Taylor 

Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti packed on the PDA after he danced closely with Teyana Taylor. 

Oct. 24 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are proving their romance is still going strong, even after the Titanic star's recent flirty night out with Teyana Taylor.

The A-list couple, who sparked dating rumors back in August 2023, was seen strolling through New York City holding hands on Wednesday, October 25.

DiCaprio kept it casual, sporting a tan T-shirt, sweatpants and a baseball cap, while Ceretti, 26, flashed her abs in a chic white tank top and black belted pants.

Source: MEGA

The duo have been dating since 2023.

The sighting came just days after DiCaprio, 49, hit up Taylor’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame party at The Stafford Room in NY — without Ceretti by his side.

“They were dancing very closely,” party insiders revealed. “They hung out the whole night and were pretty much in a corner together.”

The source added that the interactions were flirty, but there was no PDA and no cheating.

The night also included DiCaprio's close friend Tobey Maguire, 49, who joined the party and stayed until 3 a.m.

The duo’s friendship is well-known, as they’ve recently been seen vacationing together in Ibiza, with Ceretti, 26, joining them on a luxurious yacht getaway.

Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti has been modelling since she was 14 years old.

However, this is not the first time that Taylor, 33, and DiCaprio were recently seen mingling and getting cozy.

On March 8 at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, DiCaprio wrapped his arm around Taylor, who had recently filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert at the time, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

In another snapshot, the “Gonna Love Me” singer was seen touching his face amid the hustle and bustle of the party.

Still, the Oscar winner’s night out didn’t seem to rattle his connection with Ceretti. The Italian model, who recently strutted down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, has been spending lots of time with the actor in the Big Apple.

Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor recently released her song 'Gonna Love Me.'

The couple was even spotted sharing an intimate dinner at Sushi Azabu in TriBeCa earlier this week.

“While there wasn’t any PDA, it appeared to be an intimate dinner, just the two of them,” an insider shared.

Source: MEGA

The model appears unfazed by the cheating rumors involving her boyfriend and Teyana Taylor.

Despite his history of dating younger models, a source close to DiCaprio says that this time things feel different.

“They are in love,” the insider dished to a Us Weekly. “Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together.”

Sources informed Page Six about DiCaprio and Ceretti's recent outings, as well as his night out with Taylor.

