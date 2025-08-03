PHOTOS The Most Glamorous Stars of All Time: Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant and More Source: MEGA These legendary performers had a style all their own —on screen and off. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Rita Hayworth

Actress and dancer Rita Hayworth was a femme fatale for the ages in films like Gilda, her 1946 tour de force about a misunderstood temptress. Just two of the furs she wore in that film cost a cool $100,000! "I think all women have a certain elegance about them which is destroyed when they take off their clothes," the so-called Love Goddess once said.

Cary Grant

"It isn't only money that determines how well a man dresses — it's personal taste," Cary Grant told GQ in 1958. He believed in sticking to classic looks and not settling for cheap knockoffs. "Buy the best you can afford, even though it means buying less. Rather like the stock market: it is usually more sensible to buy just one share of blue chip than 150 shares of a one-dollar stock."

Elizabeth Taylor

Raised on the MGM set, Elizabeth Taylor learned very early how to dress with style beyond her years. "I was thrown into the adult world," she said in the documentary Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. "I had to behave like a sophisticated woman."

Diahann Carroll

"I always want a long line and a neat, clean look — the simpler the better," said Diahann Carroll, a singer and the star of TV's Julia and Dynasty, who believed in the virtues of "overwhelming people with your presence, and your grooming."

Paul Newman

"I've always been a character actor," said Paul Newman, who displayed self-assurance whether playing a pool shark in The Hustler, a convict in Cool Hand Luke or a lawyer in The Verdict. He even made a racing jumpsuit look good!

Gregory Peck

"Greg was true to himself to the last," said Anthony Peck of his father, Gregory, who starred in the classics Roman Holiday and To Kill a Mockingbird. "[He] wasn't seduced by trends, not just in a fashion sense, but in life as well. He was a good father, a good husband, and a good citizen."

Audrey Hepburn

Former ballerina Audrey Hepburn said that "elegance is the only beauty that never fades." From Funny Face to Breakfast at Tiffany's and Charade, her hard-earned poise always made her look glamorous — no matter what she wore.

Grace Kelly

