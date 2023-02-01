'The Office' Stars Leslie David Baker & Phyllis Smith Dish On If Reboot Is In The Cards, Their Long-Lasting Friendship

Since the comedy show has found a new audience on big streaming platforms, more and more people are becoming obsessed with the cast and crew, who talk to the camera in a documentary style way as they work at a paper company called Dunder-Mifflin in Scranton, Penn. "It's fantastic. Now we have a whole new generation of people who are watch the show," Baker notes. "When we started in 2005, those people are now in college."

Smith adds, "Our Office fans have always been so polite, kind and thoughtful. All of the ones I've encountered have been pretty darn great. The thing for me is I never know if they're talking to me or my character since her name is Phyllis. It's hard because I may have some someone along the way, so I am not sure if they're talking to my character or me."