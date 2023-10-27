'Looks So Fake': Kris Jenner Accused of Being Photoshopped Into Picture With 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner

On Thursday, October 26, Jenner was photographed alongside The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner in a post promoting the reality dating series that's geared toward older folks finding love and the momager's hit show The Kardashians.

"The duo we never knew we needed. Watch a new episode of #TheKardashians now on @hulu and #TheGoldenBachelor tonight on @abcnetwork or tomorrow on @hulu," the caption read alongside a snap of Turner with his arm around Jenner.