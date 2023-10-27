'Looks So Fake': Kris Jenner Accused of Being Photoshopped Into Picture With 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner
Is Kris Jenner thinking about joining The Golden Bachelor?
Certainly her longtime lover Corey Gamble wouldn't approve!
On Thursday, October 26, Jenner was photographed alongside The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner in a post promoting the reality dating series that's geared toward older folks finding love and the momager's hit show The Kardashians.
"The duo we never knew we needed. Watch a new episode of #TheKardashians now on @hulu and #TheGoldenBachelor tonight on @abcnetwork or tomorrow on @hulu," the caption read alongside a snap of Turner with his arm around Jenner.
The unexpected pair sported smiles from ear to ear, as Jenner donned a black T-shirt layered over a white collared button-up top, while Turner wore a maroon blazer with a lilac dress shirt underneath.
While the post was meant to highlight both reality stars' series being broadcasted on Hulu, social media users couldn't seem to focus on anything other than Jenner once again looking either photoshopped into the picture or having her appearance highly edited.
"Why does this photo look so fake?" one person asked in the comments section of the post, as another quipped, "the duo nobody expected or needed 💀," while a third spewed: "Get rid of her!!"
Multiple haters trolled Jenner for looking similar to one of The Golden Bachelor contestants Susan Noles, 66, who has even played into memes poking fun at her for resembling the famous matriarch.
"So you thought you could just post a photo of Gerry and Susan and we wouldn't notice?" a fan of the dating series joked, while another person confessed, "I literally thought this was Susan."
Oddly enough, Noles wound up being sent home on the Thursday, October 26, episode of the show.
One critic commented on Turner's "closed fist" in the photo op, claiming it indicated "he doesn’t like [Jenner] at all 😂."
Those who are avid fans of both The Kardashians and The Golden Bachelor ignored the haters, as one supporter exclaimed: "OMG!!! This is all the content I need today!!👏🔥👏."
This certainly isn't the first — or the last — time Jenner has received hate for her seemingly "photoshopped" appearance on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the 67-year-old was outright shamed by Instagram users after her makeup artist Samer Khouzami shared a video of Jenner posing with a full face of makeup, however, angry viewers were convinced the clip was edited with an extreme filter, drastically altering the mom-of-six's appearance.
"Ok now remove the glaringly obvious filter 🤡," someone insisted at the time, while another begged: "She is stunning — but please show us this look without the ridiculous filter though? She doesn’t need it."