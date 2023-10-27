OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kris Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

'Looks So Fake': Kris Jenner Accused of Being Photoshopped Into Picture With 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner

kris jenner photoshop fake golden bachelor gerry turner
Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram;MEGA
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Kris Jenner thinking about joining The Golden Bachelor?

Certainly her longtime lover Corey Gamble wouldn't approve!

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner photoshop fake golden bachelor gerry turner
Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram

Kris Jenner and Gerry Turner posed for a picture to promote their reality shows.

On Thursday, October 26, Jenner was photographed alongside The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner in a post promoting the reality dating series that's geared toward older folks finding love and the momager's hit show The Kardashians.

"The duo we never knew we needed. Watch a new episode of #TheKardashians now on @hulu and #TheGoldenBachelor tonight on @abcnetwork or tomorrow on @hulu," the caption read alongside a snap of Turner with his arm around Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner photoshop fake golden bachelor gerry turner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner has frequently been accused of editing her appearance on social media.

The unexpected pair sported smiles from ear to ear, as Jenner donned a black T-shirt layered over a white collared button-up top, while Turner wore a maroon blazer with a lilac dress shirt underneath.

While the post was meant to highlight both reality stars' series being broadcasted on Hulu, social media users couldn't seem to focus on anything other than Jenner once again looking either photoshopped into the picture or having her appearance highly edited.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner photoshop fake golden bachelor gerry turner
Source: @SAMERKHOUZAMI/INSTAGRAM

Fans constantly beg the 67-year-old to showcase her natural beauty.

"Why does this photo look so fake?" one person asked in the comments section of the post, as another quipped, "the duo nobody expected or needed 💀," while a third spewed: "Get rid of her!!"

Multiple haters trolled Jenner for looking similar to one of The Golden Bachelor contestants Susan Noles, 66, who has even played into memes poking fun at her for resembling the famous matriarch.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"So you thought you could just post a photo of Gerry and Susan and we wouldn't notice?" a fan of the dating series joked, while another person confessed, "I literally thought this was Susan."

Oddly enough, Noles wound up being sent home on the Thursday, October 26, episode of the show.

One critic commented on Turner's "closed fist" in the photo op, claiming it indicated "he doesn’t like [Jenner] at all 😂."

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner photoshop fake golden bachelor gerry turner
Source: @thesusannoles/Instagram

'The Golden Bachelor' fans think contestant Susan Noles looks just like Kris Jenner.

Those who are avid fans of both The Kardashians and The Golden Bachelor ignored the haters, as one supporter exclaimed: "OMG!!! This is all the content I need today!!👏🔥👏."

This certainly isn't the first — or the last — time Jenner has received hate for her seemingly "photoshopped" appearance on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, the 67-year-old was outright shamed by Instagram users after her makeup artist Samer Khouzami shared a video of Jenner posing with a full face of makeup, however, angry viewers were convinced the clip was edited with an extreme filter, drastically altering the mom-of-six's appearance.

"Ok now remove the glaringly obvious filter 🤡," someone insisted at the time, while another begged: "She is stunning — but please show us this look without the ridiculous filter though? She doesn’t need it."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.