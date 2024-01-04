'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Planned a Special Wedding Dance: 'Hopefully It Goes the Way We Envisioned'
Though Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist didn't have a ton of time to plan their Thursday, January 4, nuptials, the Golden Bachelor stars' special day will still feature plenty of personal touches.
"We do have a dance plan, so hopefully it goes off the way we envision it," Nist spilled in a new interview.
Turner, 72, admitted the odds are against him, quipping, "You've seen me dance. It's not exactly pretty. So I'm going to do the best I can."
Nist, 70, had her fiancé work on his skills by enrolling in him dance lessons. “I'm a little sore and tired right now from a long morning of rehearsals," he said of practicing.
The dad-of-two left it up to his soon-to-be wife to pick out the song for their first dance.
"You have to remember, I was married 43 years. I came into this relationship well-trained, so when she tells me there's a song that I like, there's a song that I like," he noted.
"Gerry said, ‘You're the person who loves music the most, so I'll let you pick out the song,' but I didn't pick out just one song…” Nist confessed.
Fortunately, the couple has had a ton of help in planning, especially from Nist’s daughter Jen, 39.
"I can't say enough about how wonderful she's been," Theresa gushed. "There are so many decisions to be made, and many, many times we weren't available to give an answer, and she's provided it. And then his daughters are involved, and my daughter's talking to his daughters — it's been a family event."
Theresa revealed many of their family members have been active in putting together the special day, noting of possible speeches, "They all have something prepared. Some of it you will see, some of it you won't see, but every single person is really involved."
And though some of the addresses could be broadcasted live on TV, the couple hasn't heard anyone's rough drafts.
"Both of us are looking forward to some of the element of surprise. If we get too involved and overplan, I don't think there'll be as much joy for us," the former restauranteur explained. "We trust our children and their good judgment and the things that they've done in the past that reinforce their humor, their judgment, their sensitivity to our situation. To me, they have free rein. I'm really looking forward to when we see things unfold. I think that'll be the greatest fun."
