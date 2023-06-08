'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at Possibility of Former Colleague Donald Trump Going to Jail for 10 Years
There's no love lost between Alyssa Farah Griffin and Donald Trump.
The former White House Director of Strategic Communications, who worked during his presidency, couldn't help but chuckle when she and her fellow The View co-hosts discussed the idea of the New York City native going to jail.
Griffin let out the laugh during the Thursday, June 8, episode of the talk show as the ladies chatted about the ex-POTUS' possible indictment.
"I am not bummed by the fact that Donald Trump received a target letter from the Department of Justice!" she declared, nothing she believes "we could get an indictment in the next couple of days."
Costar Sunny Hostin — a former attorney — noted some of Trump's crimes violate "the Espionage Act," which could earn him "ten years in prison!"
Griffin and Ana Navarro laughed in response, with the latter admitting, "the idea of Trump getting indicted by the DOJ makes me downright gleeful."
It was just one day earlier that Griffin and Hostin had an argument on-air, as the former refrained from explaining why some people may support former VP Mike Pence in the 2024 presidential election.
"What scares me, Alyssa, is you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, that you know of," Hostin noted of her hesitation.
Hostin continued on, to which Griffin replied, "Sunny likes to make it personal with me! Are you gonna give me a chance to answer?"
"This is absurd!" she added. "This is not what the show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy. Let a woman speak."
Whoopi Goldberg then interjected, "I can't hear anybody saying anything…Maybe we need to figure out how we do this again! Let's have this break and let's figure out how we’re going to make this work!"
Cutting to commercial while the women go at each other is nothing new, though Goldberg has called out producers for doing so when she is one of the people expressing her opinions.