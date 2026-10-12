TRUE CRIME NEWS The View's Ana Navarro 'Outraged' Over Christa Pike Being Turned Into the 'Victim' After Botched Execution Source: MEGA ; AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA It hasn't been decided whether Christa Pike will face another attempted execution. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The View’s Ana Navarro blasted public reactions that frame convicted murderer Christa Pike as a "victim" following a botched execution attempt in Tennessee. During the segment on Friday, October 9, Navarro expressed deep frustration over the shift in narrative, stating, "This is just driving me crazy!" Her comments centered on keeping the focus entirely on Pike's actual victim and the gravity of the original crime.

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Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro balked at the framing of Christa Pike as a victim.

“It feels like all of a sudden the woman who tortured the 18-year-old and killed the 18-year-old girl has now become the victim,” Navarro expressed. “I am outraged at the state that couldn’t get this one thing right after 31 years, that has made this family that has suffered so much…the worst loss that you could possibly suffer, has waited for over three decades, and now have to go through this and see the assassin, the convicted killer, treated as if she was the victim in this case.” Whoopi Goldberg opened the conversation by explicitly reminding the audience of Colleen Slemmer, the classmate whom Pike was convicted of murdering. Slemmer's mother, May Martinez, traveled to Nashville specifically to witness the execution. Pike, 50, survived the execution attempt on September 30 after being injected with two doses of pentobarbital.

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Source: @theview/youtube Navarro said she's 'outraged' by the botched execution.

Her attorney, Randy Spivey, reported that she remains conscious but confused, suffering from severe swelling and a total lack of mobility in both arms. “She cannot move either of her arms, both of her arms and hands are tremendously swollen, and we do not know what, if any, function she will regain in her arms. But we do know that there is a long road ahead,” Spivey said about his client’s current condition. A judge has since ordered the preservation of evidence related to the attempt as the state debates whether to try executing her again.

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE TN Gov. Bill Lee has halted all remaining executions after the Pike disaster.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee paused all remaining executions for the year and appointed a former U.S. Attorney to lead an independent review of the state's execution protocols. Frank Strada, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, resigned in the wake of the incident. While Navarro and Goldberg focused heavily on the crime and justice for Slemmer's family, co-host Sunny Hostin offered a dissenting viewpoint.

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View's' Sunny Hostin said life in prison is a more appropriate sentence for Pike.