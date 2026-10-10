Everything to Know About Christa Pike — From Her 1995 Murder Case to the Botched Execution Attempt

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened in the 1995 Murder Case Involving Christa Pike?

Source: TDOC Christa Pike was sentenced to death in March 1996.

On January 12, 1995, then-18-year-old Christa — alongside her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, and her friend Shadolla Peterson — lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer to a secluded area near the University of Tennessee agricultural campus. Prosecutors determined the group tortured Colleen before Tadaryl carved a pentagram into her body, according to The New York Times. Christa and her co-defendants were arrested and charged within 36 hours of Colleen's body being found. Court records revealed a Tennessee Grounds Department employee mistook the remains for an animal carcass because of the severity of her injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Christa Pike Sentenced?

Source: @foxnews/YouTube Christa Pike was originally sentenced to die by electrocution before the method was later changed to lethal injection.

Following the killing, Tennessee prosecutors charged Christa with premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was sentenced to death on March 30, 1996, after a Knox County jury convicted her on both counts. Tadaryl, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to life in prison and remains eligible for parole. Meanwhile, Shadolla, who was 18 when the murder took place, agreed to plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact and testified against Christa. She ultimately received probation for her role as a lookout in the crime. While incarcerated, Christa was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder for assaulting inmate Patricia Jones on August 24, 2001. For nearly three decades following her conviction and death sentence, Christa pursued extensive appellate and post-conviction relief in state and federal courts, including the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, the Tennessee Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. She has not denied killing Colleen, but her attorneys have challenged the sentence and cited mitigating factors that they argued were not adequately considered. "I was a mentally ill 18-year-old girl who committed a crime with two other individuals and I was the only one to receive this sentence," Pike told The New York Times. "Now they want to torture me to death, after I've done the work to make myself mentally well." Christa also sought executive clemency from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, but the request was denied.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Went Wrong During Christa Pike's Execution Attempt?

Source: @foxnews/YouTube Christa Pike's attorneys requested death by hanging or a firing squad instead of lethal injection.

Christa's execution by lethal injection was scheduled for September 30 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. She gave her last words at 7:26 p.m., per multiple reporters and news outlets. The execution team reportedly encountered difficulty establishing intravenous access and made multiple attempts to establish IV access before administering pentobarbital. "None of it was normal," Catherine Sweeney, a reporter for WPLN, said, per CNN. "I covered all the executions last year and most of the ones this year. We haven't seen anything like it. It went really poorly." Christa ultimately received two doses of the lethal injection drug, but she reportedly continued breathing and was heard snoring after the drug was administered. As a result, the execution was terminated, and she was transported to a hospital for emergency treatment. Following the attempt, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement officials followed the state's established execution protocol. "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility," the statement read. Christa's attorneys issued a separate statement, saying the state had not provided them with an update on her condition. "Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," the lawyers said. "We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy." Speaking to Al Jazeera, Reprieve founder Clive Stafford Smith cited two possible explanations for the failed execution: the drugs could have been out if date or there may have been issues in administering the injections.

Where Is Christa Pike Now?

Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YouTube Two doses of the lethal drug failed to kill Christa Pike.