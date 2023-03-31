Stormy Daniels Jokes She Doesn't 'Want To Spill My Champagne' As She Celebrates Donald Trump's Indictment
Stormy Daniels couldn't help but celebrate after news broke of former President Donald Trump's indictment on Thursday, March 30.
The adult film star took to Twitter to share her reaction to the grand jury's ruling in regard to a $130,000 "hush money" payment to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
"Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond," the 44-year-old wrote, as Trump faces roughly 30 counts of criminal charges after his lawyer paid Daniels the whopping amount in an effort to keep her from exposing their alleged affair and potentially ruining his chances at winning the election more than six years ago.
"Also don't want to spill my champagne," Daniels quipped of the victorious news.
"#Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment," the adult actress added. However, Trump fans quickly ridiculed her for attempting to make a profit off of the Republican politician's indictment.
"Of course you’re trying to sell crappy merchandise to ride out what little is left of your 'relevance,'" one person harshly snapped, while another added, "enjoy your 15 minutes of fame. Maybe if you change your story again, you'll get another 15 min or is that only for your customers?"
Other social media users were overjoyed by the news and replied to Daniels' statement to wish her congratulations on the grand jury's outcome.
"Got my autographed photo a few days ago! congrats and thank you, definitely earned that champagne!!!" a third person tweeted, as a fourth joked, "Stormy Daniels will be the first adult film actress to win the Nobel Peace Prize."
Despite online threats from Trump supporters and intense rage from the former president himself, Daniels confirmed she "will not back down."
"I’m not afraid," the Knocked Up star insisted during a live Q&A aired via OnlyFans on Wednesday, March 29, one day before the ruling of Trump's indictment was finalized.
"I’m happy to turn over any and all evidence, and speak my truth. If what he did was illegal, he should be held accountable," she explained.
Looking back on the scandalous situation, Daniels realizes now that she "should have said 'no'" to Trump back in 2006 — when he was married to his current wife, Melania.
"I got myself into a bad situation. I’ve taken responsibility for that. It sucks. If it happened now, I’d probably punch him in the face," she concluded.