Politics Candace Owens Hits Back After Donald Trump Brands Her 'Really Dumb' and 'Mentally Ill' as Bitter Feud Escalates Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega The podcaster has split with Donald Trump over the Iran war. Allie Fasanella April 17 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Conservative commentator Candace Owens has responded to Donald Trump after he called her "really dumb" and "mentally ill" amid their nasty feud over the Iran war. Trump, 79, made the disparaging remarks in a Truth Social post on Friday, April 17, that also saw him slam other allies-turned-critics like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. "Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried,''' the president wrote.

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Why is my name in quotation marks though? https://t.co/1xEl81l8Dk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 17, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/x Candace Owens joked about his harsh words.

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Source: @realcandaceowens/instagram; mega Candace Owens has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump's conflict in the Middle East.

He added, "There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???" Hitting back on Friday, Owens, 36, quipped on X, "Why is my name in quotation marks though?” Trump's attack on the media figure comes after she laid into the POTUS over the Iran war last month, declaring, "Donald Trump has very clearly betrayed the American people."

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'He Is a Coward'

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega 'He promised no more forever wars,' she said in March.

"The very people we had to fight to get Trump into office, he is now partnered with and insulting us and he thinks we’re too stupid to notice or something?" she said. "He promised low gas prices," the podcaster continued. "He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite." Continuing to tear into Trump, Owens added, "He is a coward for doing this to the American people and that’s going to be his legacy."

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Their Feud Escalated After Donald Trump Called Her 'Crazy'

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega The conservative commentator slammed him for 'betraying' U.S. citizens.

She more recently said, "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home," in response to Trump's scathing April 9 post blasting his former allies for turning on him. It the nearly 500-word rant he referred to her as "Crazy Candace," calling out her wild claims that France's First Lady Brigitte Macron was a man before transitioning into a woman.

'We Are Beyond Madness'

Source: mega The U.S. and Israel launched their first attack on Iran in late February.