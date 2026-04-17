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Candace Owens Hits Back After Donald Trump Brands Her 'Really Dumb' and 'Mentally Ill' as Bitter Feud Escalates

split photo of candace owens and donald trump
Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega

The podcaster has split with Donald Trump over the Iran war.

April 17 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

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Conservative commentator Candace Owens has responded to Donald Trump after he called her "really dumb" and "mentally ill" amid their nasty feud over the Iran war.

Trump, 79, made the disparaging remarks in a Truth Social post on Friday, April 17, that also saw him slam other allies-turned-critics like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

"Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried,''' the president wrote.

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Source: @RealCandaceO/x

Candace Owens joked about his harsh words.

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image of Candace Owens has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump's conflict in the Middle East.
Source: @realcandaceowens/instagram; mega

Candace Owens has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump's conflict in the Middle East.

He added, "There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???"

Hitting back on Friday, Owens, 36, quipped on X, "Why is my name in quotation marks though?”

Trump's attack on the media figure comes after she laid into the POTUS over the Iran war last month, declaring, "Donald Trump has very clearly betrayed the American people."

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'He Is a Coward'

image of 'He promised no more forever wars,' she said in March.
Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega

'He promised no more forever wars,' she said in March.

"The very people we had to fight to get Trump into office, he is now partnered with and insulting us and he thinks we’re too stupid to notice or something?" she said.

"He promised low gas prices," the podcaster continued. "He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite."

Continuing to tear into Trump, Owens added, "He is a coward for doing this to the American people and that’s going to be his legacy."

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Their Feud Escalated After Donald Trump Called Her 'Crazy'

image of The conservative commentator slammed him for 'betraying' U.S. citizens.
Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega

The conservative commentator slammed him for 'betraying' U.S. citizens.

She more recently said, "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home," in response to Trump's scathing April 9 post blasting his former allies for turning on him.

It the nearly 500-word rant he referred to her as "Crazy Candace," calling out her wild claims that France's First Lady Brigitte Macron was a man before transitioning into a woman.

'We Are Beyond Madness'

image of The U.S. and Israel launched their first attack on Iran in late February.
Source: mega

The U.S. and Israel launched their first attack on Iran in late February.

Owens also branded the Republican leader a "genocidal lunatic" and called for the 25th amendment to be invoked after he threatened to take down Iran earlier this month.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote on April 7.

Owens responded the same day, writing, "Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness."

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