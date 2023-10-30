'The View' Co-Hosts Honor Matthew Perry After His Death: 'He Wanted the Best for People'
The ladies of The View are "beyond heartbroken over the sudden passing" of Matthew Perry, Whoopi Goldberg stated on the Monday, October 30, episode of the show.
"We were very lucky to have him here last year when he was really opening about overcoming his struggles with addiction. And he was really passionate about helping others get through," the EGOT winner, 67, noted, referring to when the late actor stopped by in November 2022 to give the scoop on his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"He was quite something and really a funny guy. Really good, funny guy," a teary-eyed Goldberg gushed of the TV star, who was found dead at his home on Saturday, October 28, at age 54.
Sunny Hostin, 55, recalled how Perry turned one of his properties into a rehab facility, with the mom-of-one, adding, "I just thought, having had so much addiction in my own family, as many of you know, that is so needed, for someone to be able to see you and be able to help you."
Ana Navarro, 51, abided by the Friends alum's final wish, in that he wanted to be remembered as someone who helped other people struggling with substance abuse instead of just being known for his hit TV role.
"If you’re watching this program right now and you know somebody that's struggling with addiction or you yourself are struggling with addiction, reach out," she stated. "You don’t have to be alone. And carrying burdens is easier when you do it with others."
After some more discussion and words from Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, and Sara Haines, 46, Goldberg concluded their chat about Perry by declaring, "He wanted the best for people, so let’s hope for the best in his passing."
As OK! reported, the Odd Couple lead was found unresponsive in his hot tub after EMTs were called to his home about a "water rescue." While prescription pills he was taking for anxiety, depression and COPD were found at his home, no illegal drugs were uncovered.
While an autopsy was completed, the cause of his death has been "deferred" as doctors await the results from the toxicology report.
His family released a statement after his passing was confirmed.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," they told People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”
Though several of the celeb's former colleagues have spoken out as well, the cast of Friends — which also includes Jennifer Aniston, 54, Courteney Cox, 59, Lisa Kudrow, 60, David Schwimmer, 56, and Matt LeBlanc, 56 — have yet to make a statement.
On the show's official Instagram page, a message was released in tandem with Warner Bros. studios.
"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all," the note read. "Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."
