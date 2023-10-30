'The View' Co-Hosts Honor Matthew Perry After His Death: 'He Wanted the Best for People'

The ladies of The View are "beyond heartbroken over the sudden passing" of Matthew Perry, Whoopi Goldberg stated on the Monday, October 30, episode of the show.

"We were very lucky to have him here last year when he was really opening about overcoming his struggles with addiction. And he was really passionate about helping others get through," the EGOT winner, 67, noted, referring to when the late actor stopped by in November 2022 to give the scoop on his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.