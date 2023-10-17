'Very Unhealthy': 'The View' Co-Hosts Slam Jada Pinkett Smith for Shaming Will Smith With 'Humiliating' Remarks About Their Marriage
The View panelists ripped into Jada Pinkett Smith for her candid interviews and tell-all memoir that detailed her struggling marriage with Will Smith.
The Matrix Reloaded actress recently revealed that she had been separated from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star since 2016, but that she still considered him her "life partner."
"I actually love celebrity gossip, you guys know it, but this couple... everything I know about them is like, against my will," Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Tuesday, October 17, installment of the popular chat-fest.
Alyssa noted that while she may "make fun" of her own husband, Justin Griffin, there is still a "line" in their marriage.
"We all share about our personal lives, but I would never say something that humiliates, demeans or shames my husband," she explained. "What I think has been hard to watch — and I'm gonna give her the benefit of the doubt — I think she's probably someone who processes things by talking them out, and she's chosen to do it in the public eye, unfortunately."
"But what she's missing is taking care of her partner and father of her children, who you see the pain on his face in these interviews," she continued, noting that while she's a "huge fan" of Will, she still believes that the separated couple still have an "unhealthy dynamic."
However, Sunny Hostin reminded the panel that Will already admitted to approaching marriage "very differently" from his former partner.
"She had experience[d] in her family open marriages," Hostin said. "Whereas in his family he saw it as a much more traditional way, but he loved her so much that he was willing to change for her."
- Will Smith's Kids 'Feel Bad' for Him as Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Shocking Confessions About Their Broken Marriage
- Jada Pinkett Smith Was 'Shocked' When Will Smith Called Her His 'Wife' During 2022 Oscars Ceremony
- Split Shocker: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Were Separated 6 Years Before Infamous 2022 Oscars Slap
Joy Behar interrupted to add," But you can love somebody a lot and not allow them to emasculate you. You have to stand up for yourself!"
Fellow panelist Sara Haines also pointed out that Jada wanted to keep her promise of "never getting a divorce," and yet she doesn't refer to Will as her husband, they no longer live together and they are romantically involved with other people.
"Their kids are hurting, but they're going to call it a 'not broken promise' when you broke every promise along the way," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Alyssa shared that it felt to her like the exes were "hanging on to the title of marriage, rather than the actual actions and work that goes into marriage, adding that Jada "actually said she had to be dragged down the aisle when they got married."
Sara chimed in that should have been a "red flag" in itself.
"The whole book was supposed to be an explainer, I think, and make her look better," Sara continued. "But I think it's actually helped Will more, because his own kids are coming out and saying it's hurting their feelings that this is all playing out publicly. Like... there are consequences."