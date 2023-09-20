OK Magazine
'The View' Co-Hosts Shade Joe Biden, Claim Taylor Swift Is Doing 'More for the Economy than the President's Agenda'

By:

Sep. 20 2023, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET

Shade! The View co-hosts brought up how powerful Taylor Swift is — even more so than President Joe Biden.

"If you don't like what you see, if you think people aren't doing their job, then get out there and vote, regardless," Whoopi Goldberg told the audience during the discussion on the Wednesday, September 20, episode.

Joy Behar then added: "I want to give a shout-out to Taylor Swift, because Taylor Swift is really rallying the young people. That girl appeals to I think 100 million people, that's one-third of the United States population."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald Trump, then said the singer, 33, is "doing more for the economy than Joe Biden's agenda, but that's neither here nor there."

Goldberg couldn't believe Griffin's remark and replied: "I'm sorry, untrue, but that's OK."

As OK! previously reported, the ladies frequently spar over who will win the 2024 election. During a recent discussion, Sunny Hostin believes Biden, 80, needs to keep VP Kamala Harris by his side in order to stay in the White House.

"Over the past five elections, where you’ve had a Democrat win, they needed the Black vote. Ninety-one percent of African-Americans voted for Biden and will continue to vote for Biden if Kamala is his running mate," Hostin said. "I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris, because we will not support you."

MORE ON:
The View
But Goldberg didn't seem to agree, shouting, "Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait! Hold up!"

"I know your opinion is valid and beautiful and all of that," she told her co-host, "but when was the last time you saw anybody get rid of a vice president?"

Hostin then made attempted to get her point across again, declaring: "If Biden gets rid of Kamala Harris and inserts someone else, he will lose the Black vote."

Griffin then asked Hostin what she would do if it comes down to Biden versus Trump again — but Harris wouldn't be the VP.

"You would really sit out an election? Are you not throwing away your vote by not supporting Biden if he drops Harris?" Griffin asked, but Hostin didn't really answer the question. Instead, Goldberg tried to diffuse the tense situation, saying, "I’m sorry, y’all. [Harris] is not going anywhere. Let’s start with that."

