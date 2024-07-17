'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Nikki Haley for Sucking Up to Former Boss Donald Trump: 'Kissing the Ring of Dear Leader'

Sunny Hostin asked the ladies if anyone was "surprised" by Haley flip-flopping, to which Joy Behar said, "No I’m not. But I mean, she’s not the only one. They all up there kissing the ring of dear leader."

"They all, though, Joy said, most of them, except, I think for Chris Christie, that they would get behind Donald Trump if he were the nominee and they are sticking to their word. They’re getting in line, they’re circling their wagons," Hostin replied. "They care about their party and power before their country. And that is very, very clear."