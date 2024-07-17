'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Nikki Haley for Sucking Up to Former Boss Donald Trump: 'Kissing the Ring of Dear Leader'
The ladies of The View are not happy with Nikki Haley!
The former South Carolina Governor, who previously worked for Donald Trump before running against him in the 2024 election, seemed to go back to supporting him during her RNC speech on Tuesday, July 16, which enraged the co-hosts.
Sunny Hostin asked the ladies if anyone was "surprised" by Haley flip-flopping, to which Joy Behar said, "No I’m not. But I mean, she’s not the only one. They all up there kissing the ring of dear leader."
"They all, though, Joy said, most of them, except, I think for Chris Christie, that they would get behind Donald Trump if he were the nominee and they are sticking to their word. They’re getting in line, they’re circling their wagons," Hostin replied. "They care about their party and power before their country. And that is very, very clear."
"No, I think I think they’re addicted to their power. It’s an addiction. You have to have an addiction. I have an addiction to Scrabble, okay? And I understand an addiction from that point of view. You don’t want to give it up and they’re addicted. They shouldn’t have term limits. They should not be there forever and ever and ever," Behar exclaimed.
As OK! previously reported, Haley, 52, previously called out the 78-year-old as she tried to win over voters who were on the fence.
But it looks like she's now changed her tune.
“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period,” Haley said at the event.
“There are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100 percent of the time,” she added. “My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him.”
As OK! previously reported, Haley bashed Trump, especially after he made fun of her husband, Michael Haley, a national guard officer deployed in Djibouti.
“To mock my husband, Michael and I can handle that,” she previously said.
“But you mock one member of the military, you mock all members of the military … Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election, and everybody thought, ‘Oh, did he have a slip? What did that mean?’ The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged. He is more diminished than he was," she continued.