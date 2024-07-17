OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Nikki Haley
OK LogoPolitics

'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Nikki Haley for Sucking Up to Former Boss Donald Trump: 'Kissing the Ring of Dear Leader'

the view co hosts blast nikki haley for sucking up to unstable pp
Source: @theview/x;mega
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The ladies of The View are not happy with Nikki Haley!

The former South Carolina Governor, who previously worked for Donald Trump before running against him in the 2024 election, seemed to go back to supporting him during her RNC speech on Tuesday, July 16, which enraged the co-hosts.

Article continues below advertisement
the view co hosts blast nikki haley for sucking up to unstable
Source: mega

Nikki Haley previously worked for Donald Trump.

Sunny Hostin asked the ladies if anyone was "surprised" by Haley flip-flopping, to which Joy Behar said, "No I’m not. But I mean, she’s not the only one. They all up there kissing the ring of dear leader."

"They all, though, Joy said, most of them, except, I think for Chris Christie, that they would get behind Donald Trump if he were the nominee and they are sticking to their word. They’re getting in line, they’re circling their wagons," Hostin replied. "They care about their party and power before their country. And that is very, very clear."

Article continues below advertisement
the view co hosts blast nikki haley for sucking up to unstable
Source: @theview/x

The ladies of 'The View' bashed Nikki Haley.

Article continues below advertisement

"No, I think I think they’re addicted to their power. It’s an addiction. You have to have an addiction. I have an addiction to Scrabble, okay? And I understand an addiction from that point of view. You don’t want to give it up and they’re addicted. They shouldn’t have term limits. They should not be there forever and ever and ever," Behar exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Haley, 52, previously called out the 78-year-old as she tried to win over voters who were on the fence.

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley
Article continues below advertisement
the view co hosts blast nikki haley for sucking up to unstable
Source: mega

Nikki Haley admitted she's voting for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

But it looks like she's now changed her tune.

“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period,” Haley said at the event.

“There are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100 percent of the time,” she added. “My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him.”

Article continues below advertisement
the view co hosts blast nikki haley for sucking up to unstable
Source: mega

Nikki Haley endorsed Donald Trump at the RNC.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Haley bashed Trump, especially after he made fun of her husband, Michael Haley, a national guard officer deployed in Djibouti.

“To mock my husband, Michael and I can handle that,” she previously said.

“But you mock one member of the military, you mock all members of the military … Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election, and everybody thought, ‘Oh, did he have a slip? What did that mean?’ The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged. He is more diminished than he was," she continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.