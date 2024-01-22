'I'm Very Upset With Her!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Nikki Haley for Breaking Her Promise to Not Run for President
Donald Trump is not pleased with Nikki Haley, as he claims she broke her promise to not run for president against him.
While speaking to Fox News host Lawrence Jones, the 77-year-old made it clear he's annoyed with Haley, who used to work for him.
"I really think this is time now for everybody, our country to come together," the businessman said during the chat, which aired on the Monday, January 22, episode of Fox & Friends.
"At your last victory speech, you were very calm. You have this different message of unit right now," Jones said, to which Trump answered: "No, not right now. No, I haven’t – I haven’t done anything with – I would say that with Nikki I haven’t done anything. I’m very upset with her! She said I would never run. He was a great president. She worked for me like two and a half years, and she was OK. Not great. She was OK. But she said to everybody, in fact, when she left, 'I would never run against the president, he was a great president.'"
In April 2021, the 52-year-old shared her thoughts on running for office.
“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said at the time. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.”
As OK! previously reported, Haley admitted she didn't ask Trump for permission before starting her campaign.
"Less than a year ago, you said that if former President Trump was going to run, it's been reported you called your former boss to ask for his blessing, and he said that you called him 'the greatest president.' If that is true, then why run against him?" Craig Melvin asked Haley in an interview for the Today show, which aired in 2023.
"I am going to keep that phone call personal. I didn't ask; I told him I thought we needed to go in a new direction. When I first said I wouldn't run against him, Afghanistan hadn't fallen, we didn't see the rise in inflation that we've seen, we didn't see the things happening our schools and we didn't see the results of the midterms we just had. It is time for a new generation of leaders. You shouldn't have to be 80 years old to get to Washington. We've got to start riding the ship, we need new blood because we have some serious challenges," she replied.
After Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on January 21, Trump was pleased the governor endorsed him. For now, Haley is still in the race and even slightly dissed Trump after he confused her for Nancy Pelosi during a rally.
“Last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle January 6 better. I wasn’t even in D.C. on January 6. I wasn’t in office then,” Haley said. “They’re saying he got confused. That he was talking about something else. That he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiples times in that scenario."
“The concern I have is – I’m not saying anything derogatory, but when you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do it," she concluded.