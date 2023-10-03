'I Can't Do That': Chris Christie Against Voting for Donald Trump If He Wins GOP Nomination
Chris Christie is doubling down on not voting for Donald Trump if the latter wins the GOP nomination.
While speaking on Newsmax's The Balance, host Eric Bolling asked him if would "be better" if he united with Trump, 77, in order to beat the Democrats.
Christie replied, “He doesn’t have a good word to say about any of us, whether it’s the people who have been for him or the people who have been against him. Why would we unite behind him? He doesn’t have a good word to say about anybody, and the only time he has a good word to say about anybody is if you kiss his behind. I mean, that’s it.”
The former governor, 61, then explained why it makes sense for him to be in the race.
"Look, I don’t think any of those choices are good choices, that’s why I’m running, and I’m sure if you had Ron [DeSantis] on the show right now, or you had Nikki [Haley], or you had Tim [Scott], they would say the very same thing to you. The only one who probably would say something different is Vivek [Ramaswamy] since I don’t even really understand why he’s running for president, given that he thinks Donald Trump is the greatest president of 21st century. I think he’s just running for a cabinet position. But look, in the end, I think each one of us think we would be a better president than he was and a better nominee than he could possibly be," he shared.
Bolling continued to grill Christie on if he would vote for Trump if he had to drop out of the race. “No, I won’t, and I won’t support him against any of these other candidates. I think all these other candidates are better," he declared.
“How about when he becomes the nominee? Then will you support him?” Bolling asked, to which Christie replied, “The former president has conducted himself in a way which I think has been disrespectful to the Constitution, violative of the Constitution, and I just can’t be supportive of a guy who does those things and then just recently said that Mark Milley should be subject to execution.”
He concluded, “No. I can’t do that.”
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Christie, who used to be friends with Trump, got candid about who he would vote for if the race came down to President Joe Biden and Trump.
“I don’t want to vote for either one of them,” Christie said on Fox News Tonight in June.
“But will you vote for [Trump]?” host Lawrence Jones continued to ask him. “But you’re not closing the door to voting for him?”
“I can’t support either one of them,” Christie said. “Not Biden or Trump because they’re not competent and qualified to be president for different reasons – Joe Biden predominantly because of age and what we’ve seen on TV, and Donald Trump because I don’t believe he can win, Lawrence.”