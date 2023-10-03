'I Can't Do That': Chris Christie Against Voting for Donald Trump If He Wins GOP Nomination

The former governor, 61, then explained why it makes sense for him to be in the race.

"Look, I don’t think any of those choices are good choices, that’s why I’m running, and I’m sure if you had Ron [DeSantis] on the show right now, or you had Nikki [Haley], or you had Tim [Scott], they would say the very same thing to you. The only one who probably would say something different is Vivek [Ramaswamy] since I don’t even really understand why he’s running for president, given that he thinks Donald Trump is the greatest president of 21st century. I think he’s just running for a cabinet position. But look, in the end, I think each one of us think we would be a better president than he was and a better nominee than he could possibly be," he shared.