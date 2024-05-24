OK Magazine
Donald Trump Claims Nikki Haley 'Will Be on Our Team in Some Form' Despite 'Nasty' Campaign

donald trump nikki haley pp
Source: mega
By:

May 24 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may no longer think Nikki Haley is such a "birdbrain" after she pledged to vote for him in the 2024 election.

The embattled ex-prez implied he might even have a spot in his cabinet for the former South Carolina governor while attending a campaign rally in the Bronx.

donald trump nikki haley his team despite nasty campaign
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he thinks Nikki Haley is going to 'be on our team.'

"Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, same thoughts," he told News 12’s Tara Rosenblum earlier this week. "I appreciated what she said."

"You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty," he continued. "But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely."

donald trump nikki haley his team despite nasty campaign
Source: mega

Nikki Haley said she would be voting for Trump on May 22.

As OK! previously reported, Haley announced she would be voting for Trump while speaking at the Hudson Institute on May 22.

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," she explained at the time. "I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."

donald trump nikki haley his team despite nasty campaign
Source: mega

Donald Trump previously criticized Nikki Haley during her campaign.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
The former presidential hopeful quickly faced backlash for her endorsement after insisting that Trump's campaign was dangerous for the country.

"You have to see the writing on the wall, you have to see the hole in the ship," Haley declared in February. "And if you don't see the hole in the ship, we're all going to go down."

donald trump nikki haley his team despite nasty campaign
Source: mega

Nikki Haley compared Trump's campaign to 'suicide' for the country.

"This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country," she claimed. "We've got to realize that if we don't have someone who can win a general election, all we are doing is caving to the socialist left."

Source: OK!

On the Thursday, May 23, episode of The View, the panelists slammed Haley for not being consistent with her political views.

"[Haley] should have owned that lane and stayed true to it, because I think she just buried herself for the future on this," co-host Sara Haines said. "There’s no credibility. She lacked it and she flip-flopped a lot, but she really could have had a moment with how she pulled through on those primaries."

