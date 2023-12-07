'The View' Costars Discuss 'Hilarious' GOP Debate: 'It Was Almost Like Watching Children Play'

"Interesting that I watched the whole thing and I was not even stoned," quipped Joy Behar, 81. "It was so entertaining as usual. You know, sometimes you take a gummy to sleep, you know? And it’s a hilarious event at that point."

She also ridiculed Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, for trying to bring in votes with humor. "He did a fat joke in the middle of a presidential debate," she pointed out. "Leave that to the comedians."

Griffin called Ramaswamy a "contemptible charlatan" and a "fraud," to which Behar replied, "Those are his good points!"