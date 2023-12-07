'The View' Costars Discuss 'Hilarious' GOP Debate: 'It Was Almost Like Watching Children Play'
The women of The View were left speechless by the recent GOP debate.
On the Thursday, December 7, episode of the talk show, the co-hosts couldn't help but laugh as they discussed the Republican gathering the night prior.
"Don’t ask me!" declared former White House aide and Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34.
"I was gonna, but you looked as shocked as everybody else," Whoopi Goldberg noted. "I don’t even know how to ask the questions! What did anybody do?"
"Interesting that I watched the whole thing and I was not even stoned," quipped Joy Behar, 81. "It was so entertaining as usual. You know, sometimes you take a gummy to sleep, you know? And it’s a hilarious event at that point."
She also ridiculed Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, for trying to bring in votes with humor. "He did a fat joke in the middle of a presidential debate," she pointed out. "Leave that to the comedians."
Griffin called Ramaswamy a "contemptible charlatan" and a "fraud," to which Behar replied, "Those are his good points!"
"It was very enjoyable to watch," co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, confessed. "It was almost like watching children play."
Goldberg chimed in to note that even though mock polls show Donald Trump — who has skipped all of the debates so far — ahead by a significant amount, you can't really know the true standings.
"People can't always say out loud, 'I'm not voting for this clown,' because [of their peers] ... so we don't really know what's happening, which is what the beauty of this country is ... everybody gets a vote," the EGOT winner, 68, explained. "In spite of everything they're telling you, they are counting, they are watching."
Meanwhile, there's been a lack of competition when it comes to the Democratic presidential nomination, as President Joe Biden, 81, is more or less the only candidate at the moment.
However, he recently admitted one of the main reasons he's gunning for a second term in the White House is to prevent Trump, 77, from taking over the Oval Office again.
"If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running," the POTUS reportedly told supporters at a Tuesday, December 5, fundraising event. "We cannot let him win."
A day later, Biden was asked if he believes he's the only Democrat who is capable of beating Trump.
"I’m not the only one," he told the reporter. "But I will defeat him."