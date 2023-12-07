Sunny Hostin Disses Taylor Swift's Time's Person of the Year Award: 'I Was a Little Struck by It'
Should Taylor Swift have been Time’s Person of the Year?
On the Thursday, December 7, episode of The View, the show’s co-host discussed whether Swift deserved her 2023 win. While some of the famous ladies stuck up for the pop sensation, Sunny Hostin expressed her distaste for the publication’s choice and suggested the honor should have been given to someone else.
"She does everything, but for me, the TIME magazine Person of the Year, used to be man of the year in 1927, when it started, it was ridiculous. But the other people that were up for this award were the Hollywood strikers, the Trump prosecutors and I feel like after the media, the law enforcement, the Trump prosecutors may be able to save our democracy," Hostin argued.
"They also had a couple of other people, that seemed to me, if the motto for the magazine is ‘the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives,’" she continued. "I was a little struck by it."
However, fellow TV personality Whoopi Goldberg took issue with Hostin’s argument.
"We have sat at this table and talked about this girl and everything she’s done for most of year," Goldberg stated. "They’ve done this with various performers. They give it to the person who has had the impact. Her impact has been startling."
"Her gravitas is different," the actress added, noting the affect Swift’s Eras Tour had on pop culture and local economies around the world.
Alyssa Farah Griffin — who is the talk show’s resident Swiftie — backed up Goldberg by noting what a "phenomenon and a power" Swift has become.
"She has the ability to make a major impact for good in this country, and she always uses it when she has the opportunity," Griffin continued.
Hostin insisted she was "not taking anything away from her," calling Swift an "incredible performer and a humanist, philanthropist, songwriter," but she admitted she was "surprised at it."
She went on to note Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was last year’s winner and 2021's winner was Elon Musk.
"So it could be for good or ill," Hostin said.
As OK! previously reported, Swift has been a hot topic on the daytime TV program as of late.
Back in November, the panelists spoke about the blonde beauty’s romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.
Following the release of Kelce’s WSJ. Magazine interview, Hostin confessed, "Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me."
"He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away,’" she stated. "What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front."
The lawyer expressed she was suspicious of Kelce’s claim "that he doesn’t offend [Swift] in any way ... that’s not real life. Like, people offend you sometimes and they make you upset."
Joy Behar jumped in to point out the football player’s questionable past.
“He was very sexist in his high school years,” she said, refering to his old tweets, which recently resurfaced. “But I give him a little bit of credit because she’s a major star and he seems to not be intimidated by that.”