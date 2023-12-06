Joe Biden Admits He Wouldn't Be Running for President If Donald Trump Wasn't in 2024 Race: 'Cannot Let Him Win'
President Joe Biden admitted he might not be running for president if Donald Trump wasn't trying to be in the White House for the second time.
“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” the 81-year-old told Democratic donors on Tuesday, December 5, saying Democrats “cannot let him win.”
The remark was made at a fundraiser at a private home outside Boston, CNN reported.
Biden warned others that Trump is “telling us what he’s going to do. He’s making no bones about it.”
“Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore. He’s telling us what he’s going to do. He’s making no bones about it,” Biden told donors, according to reporters.
The politician, who is running for president again in the 2024 election, later told reporters at the White House that he would not drop out of the race.
"No, not now," Biden replied when asked if he would hang up his hat. "Look, he is running, and I have to run."
Biden's team didn't think twice about the comments, as he has previously talked about how Trump is a threat to this country.
“President Biden said in 2020 he was running to restore the soul of our nation – he got into the race after Trump said what he did after Charlottesville – and he correctly views the former president as a unique threat to our democracy,” Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a national co-chair of Biden’s 2024 campaign, told CNN. “President Biden beat Trump before and he will do it again.”
As OK! previously reported, the two have swapped insults over the past few months.
During a recent Fox News town hall, Trump, 77, claimed Biden shouldn't run the country as his cognitive abilities are declining.
“I can’t think of, in the last couple of months, any appearance that he has had where he wasn’t either mumbling or bumbling or stumbling, or having no clue where to go, where to exit," Trump claimed. “I think he’s in bad shape physically. Do you remember when he said, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn’? If he took me behind the barn, and I went like this [blows], I believe he’d fall over. I believe he’d fall over. But who knows? Who knows?”