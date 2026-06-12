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'The View' Hosts Challenge Donald Trump to 'Get in the Ring' During White House UFC Fight While Condemning President's 'Corrupt' Birthday Event

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Source: mega;@theview/youtube

Donald Trump turns 80 on Sunday, June 14.

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June 12 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

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The cast of The View is still in disbelief over Donald Trump holding a UFC fight at the White House for his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14.

The ladies discussed the upcoming event on the Friday, June 12, episode of the talk show, with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting that seeing the setup on the South Lawn makes her feel like she's in an "alternative universe."

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'Donald Trump Has to Get in the Ring!'

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Alyssa Farah Griffin wants to see Donald Trump get in the UFC ring during his birthday event.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin wants to see Donald Trump get in the UFC ring during his birthday event.

After talking about the minimal number of past sporting events at the White House, she noted, "Teddy Roosevelt takes the cake. He actually held a boxing match and participated."

"So I’m for [the UFC fight], but Donald Trump has to get in the ring!" she declared.

Whoopi Goldberg broke out into a huge smile and started giddily clapping, responding, "I like that!"

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg clapped over Alyssa Farah Griffin's idea.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg clapped over Alyssa Farah Griffin's idea.

"In this administration, with how feckless Congress is, it’s fitting that they’re making it an official cage match," said Sara Haines. "That’s how I feel every time we talk about D.C. There’s a jersey and you’re on this side or this side and … go."

Sunny Hostin called the match "corrupt" since the president "owns stock in UFC."

"This is a for-profit event on government grounds. Are the taxpayers getting some money? Are we gonna get some checks for this?" she asked. "No, but the Trump family is."

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Donald Trump Is 'Desecrating' the White House

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Source: @theview/youtube

Ana Navarro called out the president for his over-the-top birthday celebration.

Ana Navarro had an issue with the setup further desecrating the historic White House and Trump's self-centered ways.

"It’s kind of this weird need and narcissistic disfunction by Donald Trump of celebrating himself. Did nobody celebrate you as a child? I want to remind people how Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday in the White House: with his family and loved ones and his favorite coconut cake," she shared. "He doesn’t need people bowing down to him and telling him how great he is and buying his image."

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Who's Attending the Event?

Photo of Sunny Hostin said the event is 'corrupt' since the presidnt owns UFC stock.
Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin said the event is 'corrupt' since the president owns UFC stock.

As OK! reported, the POTUS likened the UFC structure to the Eiffel Tower, captioning a video, "MAYBE WE’LL NEVER EVER TAKE IT DOWN." The setup accommodates up to 5,00 guests.

Guests expected to attend include Melania Trump, the president's sons Donald Trump Jr. and and Eric Trump alongside their respective wives, Bettina and Lara, and Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

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Photo of A report claimed multiple celebrities turned down an invite to the bash.
Source: more

A report claimed multiple celebrities turned down an invite to the bash.

A Vanity Fair report claimed UFC boss Dana White invited A-listers like Adam Sandler, Tom Brady and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but a source said, "of that group, few, if any, will actually be there."

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