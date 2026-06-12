'The View' Hosts Challenge Donald Trump to 'Get in the Ring' During White House UFC Fight While Condemning President's 'Corrupt' Birthday Event

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The cast of The View is still in disbelief over Donald Trump holding a UFC fight at the White House for his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14. The ladies discussed the upcoming event on the Friday, June 12, episode of the talk show, with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting that seeing the setup on the South Lawn makes her feel like she's in an "alternative universe."

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'Donald Trump Has to Get in the Ring!'

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin wants to see Donald Trump get in the UFC ring during his birthday event.

After talking about the minimal number of past sporting events at the White House, she noted, "Teddy Roosevelt takes the cake. He actually held a boxing match and participated." "So I’m for [the UFC fight], but Donald Trump has to get in the ring!" she declared. Whoopi Goldberg broke out into a huge smile and started giddily clapping, responding, "I like that!"

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Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg clapped over Alyssa Farah Griffin's idea.

"In this administration, with how feckless Congress is, it’s fitting that they’re making it an official cage match," said Sara Haines. "That’s how I feel every time we talk about D.C. There’s a jersey and you’re on this side or this side and … go." Sunny Hostin called the match "corrupt" since the president "owns stock in UFC." "This is a for-profit event on government grounds. Are the taxpayers getting some money? Are we gonna get some checks for this?" she asked. "No, but the Trump family is."

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Donald Trump Is 'Desecrating' the White House

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Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro called out the president for his over-the-top birthday celebration.

Ana Navarro had an issue with the setup further desecrating the historic White House and Trump's self-centered ways. "It’s kind of this weird need and narcissistic disfunction by Donald Trump of celebrating himself. Did nobody celebrate you as a child? I want to remind people how Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday in the White House: with his family and loved ones and his favorite coconut cake," she shared. "He doesn’t need people bowing down to him and telling him how great he is and buying his image."

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Who's Attending the Event?

Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin said the event is 'corrupt' since the president owns UFC stock.

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