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Meghan McCain Claps Back at 84-Year-Old Joy Behar Amid 'The View' Feud: 'She Can Say Whatever She Wants at Her Stage in Life'

Image of Meghan McCain and Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain claps back at Joy Behar's implied shade.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Meghan McCain fired back at her former The View co-host Joy Behar on X, saying she refuses to argue with her.

"You guys keep asking me for a response and for real, I'm not fighting with an 84-year-old," McCain, 41, wrote. "She can say whatever she wants at her stage in life."

The exchange erupted after Behar gave an interview to Vulture praising the talk show’s current panel for having a sense of humor and noting that "nobody's mean over there" right now.

Behar then teased, "Over the years, there's been a couple of little mean girls.”

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Inside Their Feud

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Image of Rivals Joy Behar and Meghan McCain have been feuding for years.
Source: MEGA

Rivals Joy Behar and Meghan McCain have been feuding for years.

Although Behar did not name anyone specifically, social media users immediately speculated that the comment was directed at McCain.

The tension between the two former colleagues dates back to McCain's time on the daytime talk show, which she exited in 2021.

That January, when McCain returned to the show following three months of maternity leave, Behar told her on-air, "I did not miss you. Zero.”

McCain later revealed that the public jab caused her to suffer a backstage panic attack, begin lactating and ultimately decide to leave the program later that year.

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Image of In 2021, McCain blasted Behar in her memoir.
Source: MEGA

McCain blasted Behar in her 2021 memoir.

In her 2021 audio memoir, Bad Republican, McCain explicitly cited Behar's lack of support and sharp tongue as her breaking point. She noted that while they initially worked well together because they were both "strong and unemotional," the comedian's on-air dismissiveness after her maternity leave directly triggered the panic attacks that drove her to quit

When asked about the infamous exchange in her interview, Behar remained dismissive, recalling that she thought, "Well, good for you if that's the worst thing anybody said to you. I wouldn't say we were having dinner every night, but we got along fine."

Since her exit, McCain has repeatedly spoken out against her experience on the show, previously labeling her former co-hosts "crazy old people" who subjected her to bullying and toxic behavior.

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Image of McCain has attacked Behar and the environment on 'The View' since leaving in 2021.
Source: MEGA

McCain has attacked Behar and the environment on 'The View' since leaving in 2021.

Since leaving the show, McCain has used her memoir, podcast appearances and social media to air her grievances about Behar.

In 2022, after Behar interacted with a social media user mocking McCain, the political commentator posted a now-deleted response on X: "Leaving The View is like having exes who won't stop drunk texting you.”

During an appearance on Michael Malice’s "Your Welcome" podcast, McCain went on a fierce tirade against her former colleagues.

'A Coven of Crazy, Old Harpies'

Image of McCain called her costars on 'The View' as 'crazy, old harpies.'
Source: MEGA

McCain called her costars on 'The View' as 'crazy, old harpies.'

She referred to the panelists as a "coven of crazy, old harpies" and "pathetic" individuals who obsessively bring up her name.

While they were still on the air in 2019, McCain famously snapped at Behar during a tense debate about Donald Trump, saying on live television, "Oh, don't feel bad for me, b----. I'm paid to do this."

Though the two women quickly laughed it off at the time and claimed they used the word affectionately in texts, the moment revealed how volatile their on-camera dynamic truly was.

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