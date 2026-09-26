or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Judge Judy
OK LogoNEWS

'The View' Hosts Debate Judge Judy's 'If You Don't Like America, Leave' Comments

Image of Judge Judy, 'The View' Hosts
Source: MEGA

The hosts of 'The View' were divided while discussing Judge Judy's blunt comments about people who criticize America.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The hosts of The View found themselves divided over Judge Judy Sheindlin's blunt message to people who criticize America.

During the Friday, September 25, episode of the ABC talk show, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines debated the television judge's recent comments about people who want to change the country, and they didn't agree on what Sheindlin was trying to say.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Judy Says People Who Don't Like America Should 'Go Somewhere Else'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Judge Judy said people who don't like the United States should 'go somewhere else' while discussing her love for the country.

The discussion came after Sheindlin spoke about her love for the United States during an interview with USA Today.

"I consider America my home. America has been good to me," the 83-year-old television personality said, before declaring, "If you don't like this country, go somewhere else."

Sheindlin argued people shouldn't come to the United States and seek to fundamentally change it when other countries may already offer what they're looking for.

She also praised capitalism, entrepreneurship and excellence while acknowledging there are individual policies and issues people may want to change.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Pushes Back Against Judge Judy's Comments

Image of Ana Navarro pushed back against the remarks, arguing that criticizing the government doesn't mean someone doesn't love America.
Source: @ANANAVARROFL/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Ana Navarro pushed back against the remarks, arguing that criticizing the government doesn't mean someone doesn't love America.

Navarro strongly disagreed with Sheindlin's remarks, telling her cohosts she took "umbrage" with the message.

The political commentator noted she has frequently been told on social media to leave the United States because of her criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Navarro argued there is an important distinction between disagreeing with the country's current government and disliking America itself.

She said that loving the country gives Americans a responsibility to call out actions they disagree with and argued people seeking political change should remain involved by voting and organizing.

MORE ON:
Judge Judy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Hosts Disagree Over What Judge Judy Meant

Image of Joy Behar and Sara Haines disagreed with Ana Navarro's interpretation of what Judge Judy intended with her comments.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar and Sara Haines disagreed with Ana Navarro's interpretation of what Judge Judy intended with her comments.

Behar and Haines didn't interpret Sheindlin's comments the same way as Navarro.

"I don't think Judy is saying if you disagree with Trump," then you should leave America, Behar argued during the discussion.

Haines similarly suggested Sheindlin may have been talking more broadly about preserving certain fundamental American principles rather than telling people with opposing political views to leave.

Navarro wasn't convinced.

"I think she is," she responded.

Hostin sided with Navarro, saying she also heard a political message behind Sheindlin's remarks.

Sunny Hostin Says Americans Have a Right to Criticize the Country

Image of Sunny Hostin sided with Ana Navarro and argued Americans can love their country while continuing to criticize aspects they believe should change.
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin sided with Ana Navarro and argued Americans can love their country while continuing to criticize aspects they believe should change.

Hostin also took issue with Sheindlin focusing heavily on the opportunities and success America had personally given her.

The co-host said she believes individual success should be considered alongside the experiences of the broader population.

Hostin acknowledged that America has also been good to her and her family before quoting writer James Baldwin to explain why she believes loving the country and criticizing it aren't mutually exclusive.

The discussion ultimately left the panel split, with Navarro and Hostin objecting to the implications they heard in Sheindlin's comments while Behar and Haines offered a different interpretation of what the longtime television judge intended.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.