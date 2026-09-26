'The View' Hosts Debate Judge Judy's 'If You Don't Like America, Leave' Comments

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The hosts of The View found themselves divided over Judge Judy Sheindlin's blunt message to people who criticize America. During the Friday, September 25, episode of the ABC talk show, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines debated the television judge's recent comments about people who want to change the country, and they didn't agree on what Sheindlin was trying to say.

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Judge Judy Says People Who Don't Like America Should 'Go Somewhere Else'

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Judge Judy said people who don't like the United States should 'go somewhere else' while discussing her love for the country.

The discussion came after Sheindlin spoke about her love for the United States during an interview with USA Today. "I consider America my home. America has been good to me," the 83-year-old television personality said, before declaring, "If you don't like this country, go somewhere else." Sheindlin argued people shouldn't come to the United States and seek to fundamentally change it when other countries may already offer what they're looking for. She also praised capitalism, entrepreneurship and excellence while acknowledging there are individual policies and issues people may want to change.

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Ana Navarro Pushes Back Against Judge Judy's Comments

Source: @ANANAVARROFL/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Ana Navarro pushed back against the remarks, arguing that criticizing the government doesn't mean someone doesn't love America.

Navarro strongly disagreed with Sheindlin's remarks, telling her cohosts she took "umbrage" with the message. The political commentator noted she has frequently been told on social media to leave the United States because of her criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration. Navarro argued there is an important distinction between disagreeing with the country's current government and disliking America itself. She said that loving the country gives Americans a responsibility to call out actions they disagree with and argued people seeking political change should remain involved by voting and organizing.

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'The View' Hosts Disagree Over What Judge Judy Meant

Source: MEGA Joy Behar and Sara Haines disagreed with Ana Navarro's interpretation of what Judge Judy intended with her comments.

Behar and Haines didn't interpret Sheindlin's comments the same way as Navarro. "I don't think Judy is saying if you disagree with Trump," then you should leave America, Behar argued during the discussion. Haines similarly suggested Sheindlin may have been talking more broadly about preserving certain fundamental American principles rather than telling people with opposing political views to leave. Navarro wasn't convinced. "I think she is," she responded. Hostin sided with Navarro, saying she also heard a political message behind Sheindlin's remarks.

Sunny Hostin Says Americans Have a Right to Criticize the Country

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin sided with Ana Navarro and argued Americans can love their country while continuing to criticize aspects they believe should change.