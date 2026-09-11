Judge Judy Says Goodbye to 'Judy Justice' This October, Launching Son Adam’s New Court Show to Carry Her Legacy

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Judge Judy Sheindlin is ready to put down the gavel. The television icon, 83, is stepping away from her Prime Video courtroom series Judy Justice, which will wrap up with its fourth season on October 22. But Sheindlin isn't exactly leaving the courtroom behind. Instead, she's handing the reins to her son, Adam Levy, who is getting his own syndicated court show, Adam's Law.

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Judy Sheindlin Announced the End of 'Judy Justice'

Source: MEGA Judith Sheindlin passes her courtroom legacy to Adam Levy.

Speaking with People, Sheindlin explained that she's simply ready for a different chapter in her life. “I have a lot of other things of interest,” she said, pointing to afternoon naps, spending time with family and developing Judyverse, her adult animated series inspired by the viral AI “Baby Judge Judy” videos. “I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there,” she added. And while the actress may be stepping away from the spotlight, she isn't stepping away from television entirely. She is producing Adam's Law, which premieres September 14 and will put Levy in the judge's seat.

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View this post on Instagram Source: JUDGEADAMLEVY/INSTAGRAM Adam Levy steps into the spotlight with ‘Adam’s Law.'

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Source: MEGA ‘Adam’s Law’ is set to premiere on September 14.

Sheindlin has no doubts that her son is ready for the job. “There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted,” she said, adding, “He has what it takes.” Levy, 58, has already spent time in front of the cameras as part of Tribunal Justice, but his mother believes he's now ready to lead a show on his own. “Maybe eight years ago he wasn’t ready. He’s ready now,” the veteran courtroom personality said.

Adam Levy Prepares to Carry on His Mother’s Courtroom Legacy

Source: MEGA CBS to celebrate Judy Sheindlin with a special on September 22.