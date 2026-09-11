Judge Judy Says Goodbye to 'Judy Justice' This October, Launching Son Adam’s New Court Show to Carry Her Legacy
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 3:55 a.m. ET
Judge Judy Sheindlin is ready to put down the gavel.
The television icon, 83, is stepping away from her Prime Video courtroom series Judy Justice, which will wrap up with its fourth season on October 22. But Sheindlin isn't exactly leaving the courtroom behind. Instead, she's handing the reins to her son, Adam Levy, who is getting his own syndicated court show, Adam's Law.
Judy Sheindlin Announced the End of 'Judy Justice'
Speaking with People, Sheindlin explained that she's simply ready for a different chapter in her life.
“I have a lot of other things of interest,” she said, pointing to afternoon naps, spending time with family and developing Judyverse, her adult animated series inspired by the viral AI “Baby Judge Judy” videos.
“I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there,” she added.
And while the actress may be stepping away from the spotlight, she isn't stepping away from television entirely. She is producing Adam's Law, which premieres September 14 and will put Levy in the judge's seat.
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Sheindlin has no doubts that her son is ready for the job.
“There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted,” she said, adding, “He has what it takes.”
Levy, 58, has already spent time in front of the cameras as part of Tribunal Justice, but his mother believes he's now ready to lead a show on his own.
“Maybe eight years ago he wasn’t ready. He’s ready now,” the veteran courtroom personality said.
Adam Levy Prepares to Carry on His Mother’s Courtroom Legacy
The transition also carries a little family history. Levy followed his mother into the legal world, eventually working in private practice and serving two terms as district attorney in Putnam County, N.Y., before moving into courtroom television.
Growing up, Sheindlin encouraged her son to be independent. The court newcomer recalled being told, “If you want baseball cards, don’t ask me for money.”
By fourth grade, he had even started his own laundry business, charging neighbors 50 cents a load. Now, decades later, mother and son are continuing that connection in a very different kind of courtroom.
For the legendary judge, however, the biggest reward seems to be having more time for the people closest to her.
“I don’t think that I’ve ever been this content before,” she said, before adding, “I don’t have to prove anything else. I did it.”
Sheindlin will also be celebrated in the CBS special Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, airing September 22.