'The View' Cohost Joy Behar Reportedly Shouts At Staffer In Shocking Off-Camera Segment

Turning Point USA immediately sent the show a cease and desist letter, causing The View execs to scramble to call an emergency meeting reprimanding the embattled hosts.

"Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable," a source spilled to Radar on the surprise meeting.

"Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on," the source noted. "Whoopi and Joy’s outrageous comments were flagged by lawyers right away in real-time. Yet, they continued."