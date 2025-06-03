or
'The View' Ladies Make Fun of 'Stuck in the '90s' Donald Trump: 'Still Thinks Diddy Is Puff Daddy'

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: @theview/X;MEGA

'The View' ladies made fun of Donald Trump for not being up to date on pop culture news.

By:

June 3 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

The ladies of The View couldn't help but poke fun at Donald Trump during the Tuesday, June 3, episode.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said her former boss is doesn't know anything about pop culture today.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Takes a Jab at Her Former Boss

the view diddy trump
Source: @theview/X

Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley in late May.

The panel began to talk about how Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley — and how the president is not opposed to also helping out Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently locked up behind bars in Brooklyn, N.Y., one day.

“I would certainly look at the facts — If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” Trump said when asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy if he’d consider pardoning the rapper.

sean diddy combs slept men music industry convicted suge knight
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently on trial.

Of course, the ladies had a lot to say about the potential move.

“I also think that Trump, in terms of pop culture, is stuck in like the '90s to early 2000s, like he’s frozen in time,” Griffin said. “So I’m pretty sure he thinks Diddy is still Puff Daddy and probably still dating J.Lo. I don’t know if he has any concept of where he is.”

“Yeah, he’s still dancing to the YMCA,” Sunny Hostin added.

The View

Donald Trump Living in the '90s?

jimmy kimmel mocks donald trumps taco nickname presidents tariff
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash for saying he would help Sean 'Diddy' Combs out.

As OK! previously reported, the former reality star, 78, faced backlash after saying he would be open to getting the performer, 55, who is currently on trial in NYC, out of jail.

Political influencer Harry Sisson reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter, stating: "Trump just REFUSED to rule out giving a pardon to Diddy. Yes, you read that correctly. What on earth is wrong with this guy???"

Another X user commented: "The GOP has culture-warred on the idea of taking down celebrity s-- offenders. But once again, when presented with the opportunity to actually do so, they waver, look the other way, or actively aid the rapists," while a third person said: "In Trump's America, if the price is right.... everything is for sale, including 'freedom.' Evil."

the view diddy trump
Source: @theview/X

50 Cent doesn't want Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be pardoned.

50 Cent, who frequently blasts Sean, also made sure to jump in, saying he would stop Donald from pardoning him.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” he wrote. “While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

