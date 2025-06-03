'The View' Ladies Make Fun of 'Stuck in the '90s' Donald Trump: 'Still Thinks Diddy Is Puff Daddy'

As OK! previously reported, the former reality star, 78, faced backlash after saying he would be open to getting the performer, 55, who is currently on trial in NYC, out of jail.

Political influencer Harry Sisson reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter, stating: "Trump just REFUSED to rule out giving a pardon to Diddy. Yes, you read that correctly. What on earth is wrong with this guy???"

Another X user commented: "The GOP has culture-warred on the idea of taking down celebrity s-- offenders. But once again, when presented with the opportunity to actually do so, they waver, look the other way, or actively aid the rapists," while a third person said: "In Trump's America, if the price is right.... everything is for sale, including 'freedom.' Evil."