'They End Up in Somebody's Basement With a Podcast': 'The View' Mocks Tucker Carlson's Career Trajectory After He Was Ousted From Fox News
The ladies of The View didn't hold back when talking about Tucker Carlson's trajectory after he was ousted from Fox News in April.
On the Wednesday, November 1, episode of the talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke about how Carlson landed his current show on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"[Carlson] has the distinct privilege of being the only host whose ever been canned by MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. All three. But what fascinates me in this story how fame and power can corrupt… I’ve seen it hatch to too many people. I’ve known him for a decade, and he used to want to be the future George Will. He want to elevate the discourse. He wanted the Republican Party to be the party of ideas. Now he’s on Twitter hosting a deranged conspiracy theorist who claims he’s Obama’s gay lover that he did crack with. How the mighty have fallen," she said.
The ladies then tried to figure out how Carlson's persona evolved, and Griffin said it has to do with “the power and the hubris of being the most watched man on cable news."
“There’s always this question of ‘They don’t need Fox News, they’ll be just as powerful.’ No, no, no. You need the institution," she added, comparing him to Bill O'Reilly.
“They end up in somebody’s basement with a podcast,” Joy Behar then joked to her colleagues.
As OK! previously reported, Carlson was suddenly let go from Fox earlier this year. A few days later, he made a statement about what the future holds for him.
"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true — and a bunch of hilarious people. So, that is heartening," he said via Twitter on Wednesday, April 26.
"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."
In June, he debuted his new show on X.