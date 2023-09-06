OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Barack Obama
OK LogoNEWS

Barack Obama Gay Scandal: Felon Who Claims He Slept With the Former President Says It Wasn't the Politician's 'First Time'

barack obama affair scandal
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tucker Carlson sat down with Larry Sinclair, a convicted con artist who has repeatedly claimed to have had sexual encounters with Barack Obama in the late '90s.

The controversial interview aired on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — on Wednesday night, September 6.

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama mocks herschel walker celebrity
Source: mega

Barack Obama served as a state representative for Illinois for three terms between 1997 and 2005.

In one clip shared to Carlson's social media, Sinclair alleges that he first met the former POTUS at a bar in 1999.

"I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking," the fraudster tells Carlson. "So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."

Article continues below advertisement
tuckercarlson
Source: mega

Tucker Carlson's interview aired on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Carlson then confirms with the man that Sinclair allegedly had s-- with him twice, "did cocaine with him and watched him smoke crack," all while having no idea who Obama was. At the time, he was a state representative of Illinois and had been married to his wife, Michelle, for around seven years.

Later in the teaser, Sinclair says he believes that it "definitely wasn't Barack's first time" being with a man and that he would "be almost willing to bet" that it also "wasn't his last."

MORE ON:
Barack Obama
Article continues below advertisement
barack obama affair scandal
Source: mega

Obama married his wife, Michelle, in October 1992.

The political commentator remarks at one point in the clip that it "seems like a story," to which Sinclair replies, "Well, it would be a story if the media really cared about telling people the truth."

The fraudster first made the shocking allegations in 2008, around the time of the presidential election. In 2009, the rumors resurfaced after he released a book titled Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, S--, Lies & Murder.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Sinclair has a long, criminal history that includes convictions on fraud, forgery and larceny charges.

His allegations have not been proven.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.