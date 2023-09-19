Whoopi Goldberg Accused of Being a Liar and a 'Bloated Fartbag' in Wild Fox News Rant

"That’s what we do. We tell stories and then we embellish them," Goldberg said, referring to comedians. "If you’re going to hold a comic to the point where you’re going to check up on their stories, you have to understand a lot of it is not the exact thing that happened because why would we tell exactly what happened? It ain’t that interesting."

"There’s information that we will give you as comics that will have grains of truth, but don’t take it to the bank," she noted. "That’s our job, a seed of truth. Sometimes truth and sometimes total BS."