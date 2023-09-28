'The View' Stars Erupt: Whoopi Goldberg Yells at Alyssa Farah Griffin to 'Listen' During Fiery Political Debate
Things got heated on the Thursday, September 28, episode of The View when Whoopi Goldberg got into an intense debate with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Goldberg and the other co-hosts, including Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, were all talking over one another when they discussed the presidential debate, which took place on Wednesday, September 27.
Hostin and Farah Griffin duked it out, but the Sister Act alum then spoke up and said, "I've been quiet for everybody."
Farah Griffin was previously defending Nikki Haley, but when the music tried to cut her off, she said, "I had a lot more to say, to which Goldberg replied: "Unfortunately, it's only an hour show so we can't do that."
"Here's my problem with Nikki Haley ... when people say, 'Well, what have you done?' I wanted to know what she had done, really. What policies at the U.N. because that's her," Goldberg said, to which Farah Griffin replied: "She's a successful two-term governor."
"Wait a minute! She was an OK governor, she wasn't a great governor, and you may think she's the cat's meow, I do not!" Goldberg fired back. "So when I listen to her, I want to hear somebody say, 'And here's what we're going to do...'"
Farah Griffin insisted Haley did just that during the debate.
"Listen, I listen to Republicans, listen, I've been sitting listening to you and I've been quiet for everybody so I'm just saying..." Goldberg said, as Farah Griffin replied: "Yeah, you do listen to everyone, you do."
"I try and I didn't hear the thing I needed to hear as an American, which is, 'What are you going to do about this and this?' I don't want to know about the wars, the culture wars, I don't want to hear anybody else talking about culture wars..." Goldberg added.
Viewers quickly picked up on the tense situation. One person wrote, "Whoopi needs to check Alyssa. I am sick of her condensing tone she exhibits to Sunny and she doesn't respect Whoopi at all. #enough #TheView," while another added, "I don't agree. Whoopi listened and allowed them all their time to talk. But when Whoopi started talking, Alyssa wouldn't let her finish."
A third person added, "Alyssa talks over everyone though. She was doing it incessantly to Whoopi who was obviously not having it, hence her calling it out."