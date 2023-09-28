OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

'The View' Stars Erupt: Whoopi Goldberg Yells at Alyssa Farah Griffin to 'Listen' During Fiery Political Debate

whoopi alyssa pp
Source: @theview/twitter
By:

Sep. 28 2023, Updated 4:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Things got heated on the Thursday, September 28, episode of The View when Whoopi Goldberg got into an intense debate with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Goldberg and the other co-hosts, including Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, were all talking over one another when they discussed the presidential debate, which took place on Wednesday, September 27.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa view
Source: @theview/twitter

Alyssa Farah Griffin is a fan of Nikki Haley's.

Hostin and Farah Griffin duked it out, but the Sister Act alum then spoke up and said, "I've been quiet for everybody."

Farah Griffin was previously defending Nikki Haley, but when the music tried to cut her off, she said, "I had a lot more to say, to which Goldberg replied: "Unfortunately, it's only an hour show so we can't do that."

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi theview
Source: @theview/twitter

Whoopi Goldberg got into an argument with Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"Here's my problem with Nikki Haley ... when people say, 'Well, what have you done?' I wanted to know what she had done, really. What policies at the U.N. because that's her," Goldberg said, to which Farah Griffin replied: "She's a successful two-term governor."

Article continues below advertisement

"Wait a minute! She was an OK governor, she wasn't a great governor, and you may think she's the cat's meow, I do not!" Goldberg fired back. "So when I listen to her, I want to hear somebody say, 'And here's what we're going to do...'"

Farah Griffin insisted Haley did just that during the debate.

alyssafarrah abc
Source: ABC

'The View' co-hosts frequently argue on the show over politics.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
The View

"Listen, I listen to Republicans, listen, I've been sitting listening to you and I've been quiet for everybody so I'm just saying..." Goldberg said, as Farah Griffin replied: "Yeah, you do listen to everyone, you do."

"I try and I didn't hear the thing I needed to hear as an American, which is, 'What are you going to do about this and this?' I don't want to know about the wars, the culture wars, I don't want to hear anybody else talking about culture wars..." Goldberg added.

Article continues below advertisement
theview cast
Source: ABC

Viewers picked up on the tense moment.

Viewers quickly picked up on the tense situation. One person wrote, "Whoopi needs to check Alyssa. I am sick of her condensing tone she exhibits to Sunny and she doesn't respect Whoopi at all. #enough #TheView," while another added, "I don't agree. Whoopi listened and allowed them all their time to talk. But when Whoopi started talking, Alyssa wouldn't let her finish."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

A third person added, "Alyssa talks over everyone though. She was doing it incessantly to Whoopi who was obviously not having it, hence her calling it out."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.